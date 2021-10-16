Hughie Fury to fight Christian Hammer in a heavyweight battle - watch a live stream here

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player First Fight Freeview LIVE!

Hughie Fury is in a bad-tempered heavyweight battle in the first fight of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's show in Newcastle - watch a live stream here at 7.30pm.

Hughie, the cousin of WBC champion Tyson Fury, will take on the rugged veteran Christian Hammer.

Hughie's father and trainer Peter Fury said: "They are in the fight business. They are brought up street-fighting. It's a no-surrender business, it's not play.

"He'll fight until every last drop of blood leaves his body. The only time he goes out is if he's out cold."

Hammer taunted Hughie: "He's from the Fury family but he's not Tyson. He's a young guy. I will try to break him."

Live coverage of Fury's heavyweight battle, Chris Eubank Jr's return and Savannah Marshall's world title defence is on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena from 7.30pm.

Local heavyweight Steve 'USSR' Robinson is also in action in front of his home city crowd.