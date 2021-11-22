Adam Azim hailed as a 'special' talent in British boxing after his blistering victory at Wembley

Adam Azim can become a "superstar" for British boxing after he gave a glimpse of his "special" talent in a blistering knockout win at Wembley, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The 19-year-old showcased his blurring hand speed in a second-round stoppage of Stu Greener, which Azim celebrated with an audacious backflip at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday night.

Azim is just two bouts into his professional career, but BOXXER promoter Shalom believes he will emerge as one of the most successful fighters in Britain.

Image: Azim swiftly overwhelmed Stu Greener at The SSE Arena, Wembley

"We've been talking about Adam a long time," Shalom told Sky Sports. "That just shows what this kid is made of.

"I think we've got a special star on our hands. I think this was the start of something.

It is fight night - time to become a superstar. pic.twitter.com/lQQVXkzXJj — Adam Azim (@adamsuperkid) November 20, 2021

"This will be a night that people look back on in years to come and say, 'I was there.'

"Adam Azim is going to be a superstar and we're here to witness that."

Trainer Shane McGuigan nurtures the ring skills of Adam Azim and his older brother Hassan, who delivered an explosive one-punch knockout on the same bill in London.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hassan Azim made an emphatic start to life in the paid ranks, scoring a huge knockout in the first minute of his debut

McGuigan is supremely confident that Adam will succeed at the highest level and previously suggested that the teenage protégé could outshine David Haye and George Groves.

Reflecting on the ruthless win over Stu Greener, McGuigan told Sky Sports: "It was fantastic. He didn't shine to his maximum capacity on his debut. It went under the radar. This is almost like his real debut.

"He's come out, he's entertained, he's put on a knockout win, and I believe this kid is going to be a special, special star.

"I think he's going to go right to the top. I think he's going to win world titles and do huge things for British boxing. Everyone has to get behind him."

Image: Azim was eager to entertain his fans

Adam Azim has added showmanship to his razor-sharp skills, promising to plot a path to world championship glory.

"I would like to thank the main man Shane McGuigan for actually making me a better fighter now," he told Sky Sports.

"I was speaking to my dad. He goes to me, 'You should do a backflip, entertain the people.'

"I went the next day to gymnastic class and I learned, just in that one day, how to do a backflip.

"We're all going to do this journey together, to get that world title.

"With Shane's help, I'm going to become a world champion."