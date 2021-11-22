Adam Azim hailed as a 'special' talent in British boxing after his blistering victory at Wembley

Adam Azim can become a "superstar" for British boxing after he gave a glimpse of his "special" talent in a blistering knockout win at Wembley, says promoter Ben Shalom.
The 19-year-old showcased his blurring hand speed in a second-round stoppage of Stu Greener, which Azim celebrated with an audacious backflip at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday night.
Azim is just two bouts into his professional career, but BOXXER promoter Shalom believes he will emerge as one of the most successful fighters in Britain.
"We've been talking about Adam a long time," Shalom told Sky Sports. "That just shows what this kid is made of.
"I think we've got a special star on our hands. I think this was the start of something.
Trending
- Transfer Centre latest: Who now for Man Utd?
- Man Utd target Pochettino | Nev: Poch would come
- Ole's farewell: I gave everything for Man Utd but it's time to step aside
- Solskjaer sacked by Man Utd; Pochettino No 1 summer target
- Hamilton roaring back in title fight: 'They woke up the lion'
- The F1 Gossip Column
- Neville: Solskjaer can have no complaints
- LeBron ejected after elbow incident leads to on-court brawl
- Horner given official warning after marshal comment
- Lyon-Marseille abandoned after Payet hit on head with bottle
It is fight night - time to become a superstar. pic.twitter.com/lQQVXkzXJj— Adam Azim (@adamsuperkid) November 20, 2021
"This will be a night that people look back on in years to come and say, 'I was there.'
"Adam Azim is going to be a superstar and we're here to witness that."
Trainer Shane McGuigan nurtures the ring skills of Adam Azim and his older brother Hassan, who delivered an explosive one-punch knockout on the same bill in London.
McGuigan is supremely confident that Adam will succeed at the highest level and previously suggested that the teenage protégé could outshine David Haye and George Groves.
Reflecting on the ruthless win over Stu Greener, McGuigan told Sky Sports: "It was fantastic. He didn't shine to his maximum capacity on his debut. It went under the radar. This is almost like his real debut.
"He's come out, he's entertained, he's put on a knockout win, and I believe this kid is going to be a special, special star.
"I think he's going to go right to the top. I think he's going to win world titles and do huge things for British boxing. Everyone has to get behind him."
Adam Azim has added showmanship to his razor-sharp skills, promising to plot a path to world championship glory.
"I would like to thank the main man Shane McGuigan for actually making me a better fighter now," he told Sky Sports.
"I was speaking to my dad. He goes to me, 'You should do a backflip, entertain the people.'
"I went the next day to gymnastic class and I learned, just in that one day, how to do a backflip.
"We're all going to do this journey together, to get that world title.
"With Shane's help, I'm going to become a world champion."