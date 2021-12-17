Jake Paul confirms $500k bonus for Tyron Woodley if he wins by knockout ahead of this weekend's rematch

Jake Paul has offered Tyron Woodley an extra $500,000 if he wins their rematch by knockout as the YouTuber angrily dismissed claims about his first victory.

The social media star defeated Woodley by split decision in August to preserve his unbeaten record and will face the former UFC champion again in Saturday's return bout in Tampa.

Woodley has replaced Tommy Fury, who pulled out of this weekend's fight against Paul due to a severe chest infection and a broken rib.

"You know, I just thought to myself," said Paul. "It's funny how these professionals like Tommy Fury, who is considered a professional boxer, get sick, breaks a rib, and doesn't want to fight.

"I've fought sick, I've fought hurt. You've got to go in there and get the job done, and then they're like, 'You've got Tyron Woodley now'.

"No problem. That's why I've got the ski mask on. They're going to give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I've already beat. This is a bank robbery."

Paul confirmed Woodley will receive an additional $500,000 for a knockout win, in a response to rumours that his opponent was not allowed to produce a stoppage win.

"Up the ante, prove there's no knockout clause," said Paul.

"The fact that people think that, they're idiots and I'm willing to put money on it. That's it."

Image: Woodley revealed why he did not pursue a stoppage in the fourth round

Woodley had staggered Paul in the fourth round of their first fight, but admitted he was wary of the threat posed by the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"Jake has shown in his fights, you watch the Nate Robinson fight, you watch even when he knocked out Ben Askren, he wasn't really looking at them at the time," said Woodley.

"They walked forward, he looked like he was going to unload on Ben's body and then came over the top.

"Nate ran in and rushed into a right hand.

"You've got to respect power. I'm not going to sit up here and act like he doesn't have power. He does have power, and I have power. That's why you guys want to watch this fight again."