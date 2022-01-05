Amir Khan says he 'can't see' Kell Brook beating him in Manchester on February 19, live on Sky Sports

Amir Khan has told Sky Sports he cannot see how Kell Brook will beat him in Manchester on February 19, and it is time to 'put a stop' to all the talk around his opponent.

In late November, it was announced Khan and Brook would battle at the AO Arena in Manchester on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as the bitter rivals finally settle their long-running dispute.

The British duo have triumphed in huge world title fights during their thrilling careers, but both put legacies on the line next month.

Khan, a former unified light welterweight world champion, is currently training in the USA at altitude in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado Springs, and says his confidence is at an all-time high.

"I'm more confident. The way I've gone into training camp, and had a few sparring rounds with Crawford, and my sparring work and pad work with Bo-Mac and everyone, it's back," Khan told Sky Sports News on Tuesday.

Image: Khan and Brook will face each other live on Sky Sports Box Office at the AO Arena in Manchester on February 19

"I feel like when I was 25, 26, and at the peak of my career.

"I can't see Kell Brook beating me. I'm a better skilled fighter, I've been in there with better opposition, but look, come fight night, it's time to show my skills off.

"I'm just going to keep calm, I'm not going to think too much or get over confident, because at the end of the day you can't get too confident about this because one punch can change a fight.

"I know what I'm doing. I've been in this position before. It's all about staying focused and just sticking to your game plan.

"This talk about Kell Brook has been going on for so many years, and I think it's a good time for me now to put it to a stop and show who the better fighter is.

"I know Kell thinks he's the better fighter, but time will tell come Feb 19th."

Image: Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle their long-running feud in 2022

While Khan trains in the USA, Brook's Instagram reveals he is training in Fuerteventura with Dominic Ingle and Kid Galahad.

Khan had messages both for Brook and for the thousands of fans that have sought tickets to the event which sold out in record time.

"The message for Kell is that I'm glad he's taking it seriously, because it is going to be a massive fight and we want to give the fans a massive fight," Khan added.

"We want to give them a good fight where they're going to enjoy it and both of us are at our best.

"We're going to be fit, we're going to be ready.

"And to the fans out there, I just want to say a big thank you to them because the way they've gone out there and tried to get tickets, a lot of them haven't been able to, it's amazing to see so many people having a massive interest in this fight.

Image: Tickets for the fight in a little over six weeks time sold in record time

"And I'm going to do them all proud. I've had some great messages from people, and I just want to thank them all for being so supportive.

"We're up here in Colorado Springs, at about 6,500 feet high in terms of altitude, and I think this altitude training helps especially when it gets to the later rounds in a fight.

"It's tough, obviously the air is a lot thinner when you're in the ring and on the pads, but it's only my first week here and hopefully I'll get used to it and by the time it comes to fight night, I'll be ready for the full 12 rounds.

"Kell is the only thing on my mind. This fight is such a big fight for me.

Image: Khan has been training at altitude in the Rocky Mountains in preparation for the fight

"It just shows the interest. First of all, it's amazing we've got it on Sky, but then to have the fight in Manchester which is quite local to me and Kell, makes the fight even bigger.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I just want to put in a good performance and this is a big fight for me where I'm going to show what I've got."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 5 (targeted) - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles