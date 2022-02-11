Natasha Jonas to fight Chris Namus for vacant World Super-Welterweight title live on Sky Sports Box Office

Liverpool's Natasha Jonas will now face former world champion Chris Namus for the vacant WBO World Super-Welterweight Championship on Saturday February 19 in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The bout will be on the card of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook at the AO Arena Manchester, and is a change with Jonas originally set to fight Ewa Piatkowska for the crown, but the Polish fighter contracted Covid and was forced to withdraw.

Instead 'Miss GB' must now face the experienced Uruguayan Namus in her third shot at World title glory.

Jonas will be hoping to carry her explosive punching up to super welterweight

Namus has been a professional since 2007 and won the IBF World Female title in October 2017 in the highlight of a 32-fight career. She holds the edge over Jonas in experience with over double the amount of fights and treble the amount of rounds than her rival.

Jonas was the first ever female boxer to compete for Team GB and Britain's first female boxer at the London 2012 Olympics.

With two previous world title challenges - a controversial draw decision against WBC and IBO champion Terri Harper in 2020 and taking fierce rival Katie Taylor the distance last year - Jonas believes it will be third time lucky and finally fulfil her dream.

Jonas' bout will be on the card of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Although the change of opponent has come just over a week until fight night, Jonas isn't phased by the late change of opponent and believes she has to stick to her own game plan to get the victory.

"Nothings changed for me," Said Jonas. "She's still a tall and rangy opponent and probably more attack minded than Piatkowska from what I've seen. They're very similar in stature and how they box, but it's all about me and what I do."

She added: "It's a disadvantage to me that she's a natural middleweight, but it's an advantage for me that she's had short notice for the fight. This fight is all about me executing my game plan more than me worrying about hers."

Jonas vs Namus features as chief support to one of the most highly anticipated showdowns in British boxing history between bitter rivals Khan and Brook.

Jonas has vowed to win a world title at the third attempt

