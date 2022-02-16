Natasha Jonas admits she is 'harrowed' by previous world title defeat ahead of third shot at glory

Natasha Jonas fights for a world title on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard; she said: "In round eight of the Terri Harper fight, I could have finished it but I didn't. That still harrows me. In the Katie Taylor fight she nicked round nine through her experience."

Wednesday 16 February 2022 15:23, UK

Natasha Jonas says she has learnt from her two previous world title challenges and won't be making the same mistake on Saturday.

Natasha Jonas believes "small margins" have previously cost her a world title and have taught her how to reach boxing’s pinnacle.

Jonas will fight for the vacant WBO super-welterweight title against Chris Namus on Saturday in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on the undercard to Amir Khan vs Kell Brook.

The 37-year-old has previously fallen agonisingly short of becoming a champion in her fights against Terri Harper (a draw) and Katie Taylor (a close decision loss).

KHAN-BROOKPROMOTION 16-2-22.OPEN WORKOUTS,.TRAFFORD CENTRE,.MANCHESTER .PIC LAWRENCE LUSTIG.NATASHA JONAS PERFORMS A PUBLIC WORKOUT BEFORE FIGHTING ON PROMOTER BEN SHALOM...S BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE AO ARENA MANCHESTER ON SATURDAY 19-2-22 LIVE ON SKYSPORTS
Image: Can Natasha Jonas become champion?

"Sport is all about small margins," Jonas said. "In round eight of the Harper fight, I could have finished it but I didn't. That still harrows me.

"In the Taylor fight she nicked round nine through her experience. Now I've had those two shots and I've learned from them."

Image: Jonas is aiming to avenge previous losses

Victory for Jonas would add to her accolade - having represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics in London, the first to stage women's boxing.

"I feel really good," Jonas said ahead of her world title fight. "I am positive. I could not be more prepared.

"We prepared for the very best of her.

Chris Namus says she's looking forward to showing off her skills against Natasha Jonas and will be crowned world champion again.

"Even with the change [of opponent], they are of a similar stature, height and weight.

"I spar the best amateurs and the best pros."

Her rival Namus said: "This is a big opportunity for me. I will do everything to win.

"When I said yes for this fight, I only thought about winning."

