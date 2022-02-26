Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s ring-walks will be at 8.40pm on Saturday night at the earliest.
Sky Sports Action begins its live broadcast at 7pm with John Docherty vs Jordan Grant.
Ebonie Jones will then face Effy Kathopouli.
The first Scottish heavyweight title fight in 71 years, between Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane, will begin at 7.55pm at the earliest.
Sky Sports Main Event begins at 8pm.
Robeisy Ramirez will showcase his skill against Eric Donovan - due to begin at 8.25pm at the earliest.
Taylor then defends his undisputed super-lightweight title against Catterall in the main-event.
The night will begin at 5.30pm with a free, live stream including Kieran Molloy vs Damian Esquisabel, Kurt Walker vs Jaroslav Hriadel and Paddy Donovan vs Miroslav Serban.
Josh Taylor will defend his undisputed super-lightweight titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday February 26, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm. Upgrade to Sky Sports today for just £20 extra a month