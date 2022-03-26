Adam Azim reveals admiration for Gervonta Davis but is keen on future bout with lightweight world champion

British lightweight prospect Adam Azim has revealed his admiration for world champion Gervonta Davis, but says he wouldn't hesitate to fight the American in the future.

Azim, one of the brightest young stars in British boxing, is set to take the next step in his professional career when he takes on Connor Marsden at Wembley Arena on Saturday, live on Sky Sports on the undercard of Richard Riakporhe's cruiserweight showdown with Deion Jumah.

The 19-year-old produced a stunning knockout on the undercard of Kell Brook's victory over Amir Khan last month and is being fast-tracked towards title contention, with trainer Shane McGuigan having described him as one of the "most talented" fighters he's ever worked with.

Davis, who boasts a perfect 26-0 record with 24 knockouts, has already become a two-weight world champion at the age of 27, and is establishing himself as one of the sport's pound-for-pound stars.

"I do love Gervonta Davis," Azim told Sky Sports News. "I know he's in my division, but I believe he's the best one at that weight.

"That's something for the future. When I fight him, I'd be like, 'Yeah, he's an inspiration to me as well,' but sometimes you've got to fight your rivals."

Despite promoter Ben Shalom having confirmed the plan is to progress the Slough fighter's career quickly, Azim admits a possible fight with Davis is still at least a couple of years away.

Along with mentioning some of the division's other top names as future opponents, Azim revealed that he expects to challenge for a title, perhaps at domestic or European level, by the end of 2022.

"I'd give it two-three years," Azim said. "Or even Ryan Garcia, I'd love to have him and Devin Haney.

"We're looking to do a title shot by the end of the year."

