Richard Riakporhe vows to demolish Deion Jumah at final weigh-in for cruiserweight clash

Richard Riakporhe and Deion Jumah both predicted destructive wins as the London rivals shared a lengthy stare down ahead of their cruiserweight clash.

Jumah was first on the scales as he met the limit exactly at 14st 5lbs, before Riakporhe came in slightly lighter at 14st 4lbs for Saturday's fight at The SSE Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Both enter the Wembley bout with unbeaten records, Riakporhe (13-0, nine knockouts) knowing defeat could inflict an untimely setback to his world title ambitions.

The 32-year-old insists he is ready for Jumah's southpaw style and promised to do his talking in the ring after the pair traded insults at their press conference on Thursday.

"This is what I dreamed of, I can't wait to rock and roll, you know what I bring to the table, just smoke," he told Sky Sports.

"He's a kind of awkward type of southpaw, quite slick, so I need to see where he is in the first couple of rounds and then start my assault.

"Talk is cheap. I do fighting with my fists, so I'll see how he reacts when I let the power shots go."

As far as the outcome is concerned, he is keen to make a statement.

"Knockout, that's what we're going for. No way [the fight goes the distance]."

Jumah, 32, (14-0, seven knockouts) has fuelled their rivalry in the build-up and he insists Riakporhe reluctantly agreed to face him.

"It's perfect timing, I've said it before, I've been the one pressing for this fight over the years," he told Sky Sports.

"This fight came about because his fighter pulled out, he did not want this fight.

"It's no good all talking if you can't do it in the fight now. We're ready for the step up, for the pressure. It's going to be a big one for the fans. I'll enjoy it certainly."

Asked about the result, he simply added: "I knock out, I win."

Super-lightweight rising star Adam Azim, meanwhile, suggested fans will "see the best of me" after weighing in at 9st 12lbs ahead of his meeting with Southern Area champion Connor Marsden.

Caroline Dubois came it at 9st 10lbs as she prepares to face late replacement Martina Horgasz in what will mark her second professional fight.

The former Olympic, world and European youth champion impressed with a debut victory against Vaida Masiokaite last month having entered the professional ranks with lofty expectations in the wake of a 37-3 amateur record.

"It's all about learning, I just want to go out there relax and enjoy every bit of it," she said.

"It's an important step, you can't miss a step, you can't overthink or underthink. I just want to go in there and perform."

Dan Azeez also returns to action against replacement opponent Reece Cartwright, an opportunity to deliver another explosive win after he stopped Hosea Burton to claim the British title in November.