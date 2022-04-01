Amir Khan could be targeted by Florian Marku, who returns to action against Chris Jenkins on Saturday

Florian Marku will target "top names" such as Amir Khan if he produces a career-best win over Chris Jenkins in Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The London-based, Albania-born southpaw puts his IBF International belt on the line against the former British and Commonwealth welterweight champion in the chief support for Savannah Marshall's world title defence against Femke Hermans in Newcastle.

Victory over Jenkins could put Marku on a collision course with Britain's best contenders, including Khan or his recent conqueror Kell Brook.

"Florian has a huge fight this weekend against Chris Jenkins, who has recently beaten Julius Idongo - a former unified world champion," said Adam Morallee, of Marku's management team S-JAM Boxing.

"Chris Jenkins is a legendary figure of the British scene and if Florian wins this fight, he will show the level he's at.

"I think a lot of people think Florian is a well-known fighter with an enormous fanbase but isn't at the right level. This is Florian's chance to show his levels, win this fight and move on to bigger and higher-profile fights at 147.

"It's red-hot division, there are lots of people out there ranging from Amir Khan to Kell Brook to Conor Benn, to Michael McKinson, Virgil Ortiz - very, very top names at 147 [pounds]."

Florian Marku and Chris Jenkins face off in Newcastle on Saturday night

Khan has yet to reveal his next move after suffering a sixth-round stoppage in his long-awaited grudge match against Brook in February.

If Khan decides to fight on and not trigger a rematch clause with former IBF welterweight champion Brook, then the up-and-coming Marku would certainly relish the prospect of taking him on.

The 29-year-old is eager to get a high-profile opponent for a contest in his home country too and Khan would certainly fit the bill, although Morallee cautioned none of that will be looked at until after Saturday's showdown at the Utilita Arena.

"Right now, Florian has got to deal with Chris Jenkins and he's not looking beyond that," Morallee said.

"But, should Florian win that, lots and lots of big fight nights become available. He also wants a homecoming in Albania, so he's looking for a big opponent for that."

Shalom tells Khan: Prove you're not finished

Khan must first "prove he's not finished" before considering a rematch against Kell Brook, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Khan suffered a sixth-round stoppage loss to Brook but could yet activate a rematch clause.

Brook has since held positive talks with Chris Eubank Jr over a "summer blockbuster".

While Shalom believes Khan will return to the ring, he wants the 35-year-old to consider a tune-up fight before targeting a rematch with Brook.

"Amir I think will fight," said Shalom. "He will fight again, he wants to fight again.

"I think he has understood why it might be a tough sell to go straight back into a Kell Brook fight."

Khan said his love for boxing was no longer there in the aftermath of his defeat to Brook but Shalom feels he was not 100 per cent fit and will not want his boxing career to end on such a disappointing note.

"It's for him to prove he's not finished, it's for him to prove it's not just about the money, and therefore I think another fight to show that might be more appropriate before he takes on someone like Kell Brook."

