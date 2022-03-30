Amir Khan: Ben Shalom tells fighter to 'prove himself' with tune-up bout before potential Kell Brook rematch

Amir Khan must first "prove he's not finished" before considering a rematch against Kell Brook, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Khan suffered a sixth-round stoppage loss to Brook last month in their long-awaited grudge fight - but could yet activate a rematch clause.

Brook has since held positive talks with Chris Eubank Jr over a "summer blockbuster".

While Shalom believes Khan will return to the ring, he wants the 35-year-old to consider a tune-up fight before targeting a rematch with Brook.

"Amir I think will fight," said Shalom. "He will fight again, he wants to fight again.

"I think he has understood why it might be a tough sell to go straight back into a Kell Brook fight."

Khan said his love for boxing was no longer there in the aftermath of his defeat to Brook but Shalom feels he was not 100 per cent fit and will not want his boxing career to end on such a disappointing note.

"I believe him that he was injured [against Brook]," said Shalom. "I do believe that there were some issues with the camp and he only had 10 weeks.

"It's for him to prove he's not finished, it's for him to prove it's not just about the money, and therefore I think another fight to show that might be more appropriate before he takes on someone like Kell Brook."

Chris Eubank Jr's promoter Kalle Sauerland "would love" to finalise a "summer blockbuster" against Kell Brook as positive talks continue between the fighters.

Sauerland, Wasserman's head of global boxing, has been discussing terms for a huge showdown between Eubank Jr and Brook which is likely to be held at a catchweight.

Eubank Jr fought inside the 160lbs middleweight limit for his grudge fight win over Liam Williams, while Brook was under the required 149lbs for his stoppage victory over bitter rival Amir Khan, which was promoted by Boxxer.

"I can confirm that we had meetings with Boxxer last week and they are now speaking to Brook," Sauerland told Sky Sports.

"We're in a positive dialogue and it's a fight that we would love to get made.

"The question is whether certain issues can be resolved. If everyone is sensible, I can see that happening and I can see it being a big summer blockbuster.

"But there's still work to be done. We're ready. Our terms are known."