Richard Riakporhe faces Fabio Turchi in IBF cruiserweight title eliminator live on Sky Sports

Unbeaten cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe will continue his pursuit of a world-title opportunity when he faces Fabio Turchi at the OVO Arena in Wembley on June 11, live on Sky Sports.

Riakporhe's bout with the Italian is an eliminator with the winner moving up to No 2 in the IBF cruiserweight rankings and in position to challenge champion Maris Breidis later this year.

Londoner Riakporhe took his professional record to 14-0 with an eighth-round knockout of Deion Jumah in the capital in late March.

The 32-year-old, who has registered 10 knockout victories, recently told Sky Sports News that he hopes his maiden world-title shot can be staged at Selhurst Park, the home of his beloved Crystal Palace.

Riakporhe floored fellow Londoner Deion Jumah in the fourth round before ending the contest four rounds later

Riakporhe said: "I'm ready to continue my assault on the cruiserweight division. The Midnight Train is on an unstoppable roll and Turchi is the next man tied to the tracks in front of me.

"He's a good boxer and I'm expecting a tough fight but nothing I can't handle. I'm coming out of this one with the win and stepping up into world title contention."

Turchi 'dedicating body and soul' to Riakporhe fight

Fabio Turchi brings KO power

Turchi has won 20 of his 21 professional fights - 14 via knockout - with his sole defeat coming against Tommy McCarthy on points in 2019.

The Florence-born fighter said: "I am very happy to have this opportunity. Since I was a kid I always dreamed to fight at international level and in an important venue like this.

"I'm dedicating my body and soul to get into the best shape and have a great match against Riakporhe, who I think is an excellent boxer."

Riakporhe knocked out Jumah in the eighth round in late March to extend his record to 14-0

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "Richard Riakporhe has been on an unstoppable rise to world title contention and now he's potentially just one fight away from getting his shot at gold.

"Turchi brings heavy firepower to the ring. This is Riakporhe's toughest career challenge to date and a win here will make a strong statement about his potential to be world champion."

Sky Sports' head of boxing Adam Smith added: "I'm looking forward to seeing 'The Midnight Train' Riakporhe roll back into Wembley after that excellent win over Jumah. Another big test awaits as he faces the tough and classy Turchi."

Richard Riakporhe will be looking to land his destructive shots on Turchi.

What about the undercard?

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price MBE will make her professional debut on the Riakporhe-Turchi undercard

Former WBO Global welterweight champion Chris Kongo looks to take a step closer towards world title contention as he takes on Germany's Sebastian Sebastian Formella.

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price MBE will make her long-awaited professional debut, almost one year on from triumphing in the middleweight division at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Hackney cruiserweight Viddal Riley will fight in London for the first time in his pro career with his previous five bouts, all of which he has won, contested across America, Mexico, the UAE and Manchester.

Plus, London fighters Zak Chelli and Germaine Brown will square off for the English Super-Middleweight Title.

"The English Super-Middleweight Title showdown between Zak Chelli and Germaine Brown is a fight which every boxing fan in the country will be glued to," said Shalom.

"It's impressive that they are willing to fight each other at this stage and lay it all on the line. Don't be surprised if this is a Fight Of The Year contender.

"Finally, the professional debut of Lauren Price. Olympic gold medalist, MBE - there aren't many athletes in any sport who have those kind of credentials and we're proud to be sharing her professional journey and being part of her rise to the top."

Tickets are on sale from midday, Friday, April 29. Early access to tickets is available via priority pre-sale from midday, Wednesday, April 27. Sign up at BOXXER.com.