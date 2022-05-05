Otto Wallin 'ready' to target Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title, says promoter Dmitriy Salita

Otto Wallin is "more than ready" to fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title if Tyson Fury were to vacate, according to the Swede's promoter Dmitriy Salita.

Wallin (23-1) suffered the only defeat of his career to Fury in 2019 and has since strung together three impressive victories to push himself towards world title contention.

Fury's future could become clearer this week, as the WBC seeks a decision on whether the two-time world champion will follow through with plans to retire from the sport.

The 33-year-old has repeatedly insisted he will retire from the sport after defending his world titles with a sixth-round stoppage victory over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium last month.

Image: The only defeat of Wallin's career came against Tyson Fury

Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports: "Tyson Fury is the people's champion, gracious and classy!

"If Tyson vacates the title, Otto is more than ready to fight Wilder for the title."

Wallin, who was welcomed into the ring by Fury as he attended a media workout ahead of the Whyte clash, has also previously expressed his desire to take on Anthony Joshua.

With Wallin having this week confirmed his next bout will be against American Rydell Booker in Detroit later this month, Salita suggests his fighter could be a possible opponent for the winner of Joshua's expected summer rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

"He is even ready to challenge the winner of Usyk's rematch against Joshua," Salita added.