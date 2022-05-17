Josh Taylor's promotional team confirm they are working on world title defence against Jose Zepeda

Josh Taylor's promotional team have confirmed they are hoping to finalise a world title defence against Jose Zepeda for the Scotsman's next fight.

Taylor had to relinquish his WBA super-lightweight title at the weekend due to the mandatory requirements of the governing body, but the Scottish star is now set to defend his WBC, WBO and IBF belts against Zepeda, the WBC mandatory challenger.

Top Rank President Todd Duboef told Sky Sports: "Zepeda is coming off a fight of the year performance against Baranchyk and a first-round KO of Vargas in October.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jose Zepeda emphatically silenced Josue Vargas with a devastating first round knockout victory in New York.

"These together have earned him the mandatory position to Josh's WBC crown.

"We are working with both teams to put this fight on next."

Taylor had retained the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts in February with a hotly disputed points win over WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall, who had called for a rematch.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman had confirmed to Sky Sports that Zepeda was next in line to challenge Taylor, despite the WBA's decision to enforce a mandatory defence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After his spectacular win Jose Zepeda made it very clear that undisputed champ Josh Taylor is his number one choice.

"We have ordered that fight," Sulaiman told Sky Sports. "We have a purse bid date, I believe it's the 24th of this month.

"The issue here is we had an agreement. We met in Puerto Rico, the four presidents, Paco Valcarcel, Daryl Peoples, Gilberto Mendoza and myself and we had an agreement.

"We sat down, we discussed that division and I was clear that [Jack] Catterall as WBO mandatory was next. Zepeda as WBC mandatory was next, and then the IBF mandatory was next.

"For some strange reason, the WBA simply went out and ordered another fight, and now they have taken away the title from Josh Taylor, or Josh relinquished. Whichever maybe, but it's very unfortunate.

"We want to keep the mandatory unified champions. We want to have mandatory contenders that are of the highest level, but we will see what happens next."