Daniel Dubois says to Trevor Bryan ahead of Miami fight: 'I want to make a statement in devastating fashion'

Daniel Dubois says he wants to "make a statement in devastating fashion" when he takes on Trevor Bryan for the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title this month.

Britain's No 1-ranked contender Dubois flies to Miami on Sunday ahead of the fight with the American on June 11.

The winner of the bout will take on the victor between Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter, who face off at the AO Arena Manchester on July 2, live on Sky Sports.

"I want to make a statement in devastating fashion. By any means necessary, but I'm looking to make a statement," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"This is an important fight. It's a fight for my career and I've gotta fight my heart out, go in there and do the best I can and more.

"I've changed things up. We've made the necessary changes, so I'm all systems ready to go."

Bryan is yet to be defeated in his 22 fights, but 24-year-old Dubois believes he is the man to end that streak.

"Of course," he said. "I'm going 100 per cent confident and ready to do my job.

"It's gonna be a totally different environment and I'm relishing that. I want to just soak it in.

"Camp's going well, and now it's just the final touches. We're ready now - it's just time for the trip."

Hunter questions Hughie Fury punch ability

Michael Hunter has eyes for not one Fury but two as he prepares to face Hughie in view of pursuing his older cousin Tyson's world title belts.

The 33-year-old will face the younger member of the Fury family in London on July 2, live on Sky Sports.

Hunter enters 20(14)-1-2 on the back of a lacklustre draw against Jerry Forrest last December, while Fury is back in the ring for the first time since beating Christian Hammer in October to improve his record to 26(15)-3.

"He just can't punch," Hunter said of Fury, speaking to Sky Sports. "He's good, I think he's a decent boxer, he's got some decent skills, he's tall, he's long, he comes from the Fury family.

"The best thing we can say is he comes from a Fury family, a fighting family. That's the best thing I can see.

"I don't think he's a great puncher, when you say technical boxer that's what I see, it means he's just not a puncher.

"We're going to knock them [the Furys] down one by one, Hughie first.

"He's in the way, I'm going for the belts and anyone in my way I've got to run them over."

