Richard Riakporhe looks all business as he vows to punish Fabio Turchi with 'natural power'

Richard Riakporhe cut a commanding no-nonsense figure as he stared down Fabio Turchi for the final time ahead of their cruiserweight title eliminator at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

With a world title fight beckoning at the end of the year, Riakporhe came in exactly at the 14st 4lb weight limit while his Italian opponent was just inside at 14st 3lbs and 5ozs amid his own pursuit of championship contention.

The 32-year-old is yet to be beaten in his professional career after extending his record to 14-0 with a brutal eighth-round stoppage of Deion Jumah, while Turchi's only defeat of his 21-fight record came in October 2019 against Tommy McCarthy, who was stopped by Riakporhe in the fourth round of their March 2019 clash.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I feel really good, now the plan is to go to Nando's so I'm just waiting for my black card, excited," said Riakporhe. "The Midnight Train is coming, preparation has been excellent, I'm confident, I'm hungry.

"He (Turchi) has to be on point for that fight, any mistakes he's going to be punished and it's real power, you get different types of power. You get people trying to load up and stuff but this is real natural power, very explosive, that's what people come to watch me.

"I had two camps back-to-back with southpaw sparring partners so I think this is actually perfect for me.

"I'm the best. It's as simple as that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Germaine Brown says that he will knock out Zak Chelli on Saturday night but Chelli says that his opponent will wake up and apologise after the fight.

Zak Chelli (12st), who recently quit his job as a teacher, and Germaine Brown (11st 15lbs) delivered an icey face off while both promised knockout finishes to what teases fight of the night potential as the pair battle for the English super-middleweight title.

In response to Brown's suggestion he would be on the backfoot, Chelli said: "I'm not going to be on the back foot, he's going to be on the floor. I didn't think much of him as an amateur, let's see what he's got as a pro."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price says she will thrive off of her nerves as she makes her professional debut on Saturday night at Wembley Arena.

Tokyo Olympic middleweight gold medalist Lauren Price weighed in at 10st 5lbs 5ozs ahead of her professional debut against Iceland's Valgerdur Gudstensdottir (10st 3lbs).

"I'm buzzing to go now, I'm just looking forward to the journey, you only get one pro debut," said Price.

Chris Kongo (10st 6lbs) faces the toughest test of his ascent yet as he takes on Sebastian Formella (10st 6lbs 5oz) for the WBC international silver welterweight championship, with the German having previously gone the distance with both Conor Benn and Shawn Porter.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Strictly business, I always come in shape, we work smart and we'll do the business for sure. I can't wait to show you guys what I can do," said Kongo.

"He's boxed Conor Benn, Shawn Porter, but he hasn't boxed Chris Kongo. We're going to the top of the world and Saturday is the start of it.

Undefeated cruiserweight Viddal Riley meanwhile came in at 14st 1lb as he prepares to make his London debut against serving soldier Jone Volau (14st 1lb 5ozs).

Richard Riakporhe takes on Fabio Turchi in IBF cruiserweight title eliminator on a Wembley Arena bill, including Lauren Price's professional debut and Chris Kongo vs Sebastian Formella on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.