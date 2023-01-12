Natasha Jonas says Liam Smith, Adam Azim and her can bring a big night of boxing to Anfield

Natasha Jonas has big dreams for 2023. She hopes to box three times this year and perhaps even win three more championship titles. But more than anything Jonas wants to bring a major night of boxing to Liverpool’s football ground.

A night of boxing at Anfield is possible, if the fights were big enough.

In a banner year over the last 12 months, Jonas has unified three world championships at super-welterweight, three divisions above her previous weight class.

If Liam Smith is successful against Chris Eubank Jr, and if Adam Azim continues his rapid progression, together with Jonas they could take an event to Anfield.

"I think between me, Liam, Adam Azim," Jonas said, "as Liverpool fans, we all look for that big dream - one at your club.

"Adam Azim, he's stepping up, they want him to move fast, he's another huge Liverpool supporter. I'm a Liverpool supporter. You've got the likes of Paddy Lacey, who sold over 500 tickets last time at the Echo, another fan, another local Liverpool lad.

"All of us on the card, there's a big night for boxing.

"Hopefully Ben [Shalom, their promoter] can pull something massive out for everybody and we can all enjoy a stadium fight and a big fight as well."

"If I couldn't headline at Anfield, I don't care, I just want to be on it," she added.

"Headlining shows doesn't mean everything to me, if I'm honest. I'd rather be involved in the big fights."

There are more of those big fights to come for her. She wants to take on American superstar Claressa Shields

"It's the easiest offer to make. It's an offer that can be done. That's probably the easiest one to make," Jonas told Sky Sports.

Shields looked spectacular when beating Savannah Marshall in October to become the undisputed middleweight champion.

But Jonas warned: "I've got nothing to lose."

Shields though would have to move down at least one weight class to make the Jonas fight. She has however had success at super-welterweight previously.

"She has been there before," Jonas noted. "I've gone up in weight and down in weight and going down to your lowest is always a struggle but I think with someone who's experienced as Claressa, as confident as Claressa I don't think that'll be an issue."

Regardless of whether that fight can be made, Jonas has plenty to look forward to in 2023.

"I'd love to be as active as I have been," she said. "I just want to be active and competing against the best and [in 2022] I did that.

"I'd love for it to be three title fights again and have six title fights on the spin and why not?"

