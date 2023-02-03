Arnold Barboza warns Teofimo Lopez: 'Boxing always finds a way to humble you, no matter what'

Arnold Barboza, an unbeaten super-lightweight with a 27-0 record, is on the verge of a major fight in one of boxing’s most exciting divisions.

But he has to beat Jose Pedraza at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live at 2am on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Barboza came through a 10-round points victory over Danielito Zorrilla last time out and sits at number four in the WBO's 140lb rankings.

Image: Barboza confronts Jose Pedraza in what should be the toughest fight of his career (Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Pedraza, the former world lightweight champion who lost his title to Vasiliy Lomachenko, is the WBO's ninth ranked contender.

Victory over Pedraza would push Barboza on towards a shot at the WBO belt that Josh Taylor currently holds.

"That would be amazing," Barboza told Sky Sports. "We've got to win this fight first, that's what I'm focused on, he's no joke.

"I know he's coming for the same thing, a win over me puts him back in title contention. So we're very focused on the task ahead.

"I've been waiting for a long time. I've been taking a lot of risks on fights and I'm hoping it pays off after this one. I'm hoping this is the one that finally gets me there."

Taylor is targeting a rematch with bitter rival Jack Catterall but the Scotsman is currently recovering from an injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barboza "never believed that Teofimo Lopez was a spectacular fighter like everyone was making him out to be"

"I just think something needs to happen. It's kind of putting everyone a line. Hopefully he gets better. Hopefully that fight does happen sooner than later and he can move up or give someone else a shot," Barboza said.

"You can't knock him for what he's done. The people he's beat. I don't know what's going on, his last fight [against Catterall] he didn't look good but fighters happen to have off days.

"He looked really good against *(Jose) Ramirez, that's the Josh Taylor I always see in my eyes and the Regis [Prograis fight.

"Hopefully he gets better and I can see Josh Taylor at 100 per cent."

Other major fights could be made in his weight class. Barboza would relish a bout with Teofimo Lopez, formerly a top lightweight who did appear to struggle in his last bout with Sandor Martin up at 140lbs.

"It's a little bit of everything. It's a little bit the trash talking, the way him and his dad are," Barboza said. "The way they talk about certain things and people, I just really don't like them. I don't like the disrespect they bring to the sport. I just feel like I would love to take this fight.

Live Fight Night International Saturday 4th February 2:00am

"Boxing always finds a way to humble you, no matter what.

"He fought a tough guy, who's a good boxer. At 140lbs I think he's discouraged on himself. I never believed that he was a spectacular fighter like everyone was making him out to be. But I feel like 140 is another division and I think he's feeling it.

"I'm excited to see, if I'm given the opportunity, what I can do against him.

"I want to see him in the ring more than pretty much anybody but that comes with winning first on Friday.

"If I can't get a title shot and I'm going to try hard with any of the champions, then he would be my first option."

He boxes Pedraza on a bill headlined by Emanuel Navarrete's fight with Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO super-featherweight world title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Liam Wilson prepares to take on Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO super-featherweight title we take a closer look at the Mexican he is up against.

Pedraza should be the toughest fight of Barboza's career so far.

"He's very versatile which makes him dangerous. He's lefty, righty, he's very sharp, accurate with his punches. So this is a challenge that we're really looking forward to. It's something that I've wanted for a while. I'm real excited to test and see how I do," Barboza said.

"Pedraza can mix it up. He can box, he can stand in there, same as me. We're going to see how the fight goes but I know for sure 100 per cent it'll be an exciting fight. I always brings an exciting fight."

Watch Arnold Barboza vs Jose Pedraza on the Emanuel Navarrete undercard live on Sky Sports Arena at 2am on Saturday morning.