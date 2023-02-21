Mikaela Mayer to face Christina Linardatou on same London card as Joe Joyce's clash with Zhilei Zhang

Mikaela Mayer will make her lightweight debut against former two-time junior welterweight world champion Christina 'Medusa' Linardatou on Saturday April 15 in London.

The former unified junior lightweight champion returns to the ring for the first time since losing by split decision to Alycia Baumgardner for the IBF, WBC and WBO super-featherweight titles at the O2 Arena last October.

Mayer-Linardatou will serve as the co-feature at the Copper Box in the WBO interim heavyweight title clash between undefeated British knockout artist Joe Joyce and Chinese contender Zhilei Zhang.

"Mikaela Mayer made such a big hit in the UK that it only made sense to for her to fight across the pond again," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"Mikaela is still one of the very best fighters in the world, and she demanded a tough fight for her lightweight debut. Linardatou has proven herself at the world-class level and should give Mikaela a run for her money."

Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) wants to reverse her lone defeat against Baumgardner later in the year, but she'll first step up to lightweight to face Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) - the only woman to defeat Baumgardner in the paid ranks.

"The second I returned to the U.S. after my last fight in London, I called my team and told them to get me a fight ASAP," Mayer said. "I didn't want to wait, and I didn't want to fight anyone other than a top contender!

"I'm hungry and motivated to prove that I'm still the best. When Top Rank sealed the deal with the tough and experienced Christina Linardatou, I was excited and inspired. She's an aggressive, come-forward fighter, which is going to force me use all my tools.

"I always love the energy and support I get when visiting the UK, and I'm excited to come back and give everyone a great fight."

Linardatou said: "I'm excited to be fighting Mikaela. She is coming off a loss to Alycia Baumgardner, whom I easily beat some years ago. I know she will be looking to make a statement in this fight.

"This is my first big fight after having a baby, which means my mission is different. Prior to having a baby, I would fight for titles and money. Now, I am fighting for legacy and to show my son how great his mum is!"