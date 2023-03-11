Katie Taylor to fight Chantelle Cameron as Dublin clash on May 20 confirmed

Ireland's Katie Taylor will fight England's Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on May 20 in a bid to become a two-weight world champion.

In her first professional fight in Ireland, Taylor will take on light-welterweight champion Cameron after a planned rematch with Amanda Serrano was derailed when the Puerto Rican suffered an injury setback.

Last week, when calling out Cameron on Instagram, Taylor said she would be "happy to move up in weight" for the fight.

Cameron's undisputed light-welterweight titles will be on the line. The English fighter outpointed the USA's Jessica McCaskill to be crowned undisputed champion at 140lbs in Abu Dhabi last November.

Taylor edged out Serrano in her last fight, at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York last April.

"Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make," Taylor said.

"It's two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other.

"People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I'm delighted it's happening and I'm looking forward to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in Dublin."