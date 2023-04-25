Anthony Joshua: I'm more of a boxer, not a fighter | 'There's method behind the madness'

Chilled.

That is the word Anthony Joshua used to describe how he feels at this point of his career.

As he sits-down in Battersea, a few weeks after a victorious return to the ring with a unanimous decision win against Jermaine Franklin, this Anthony Joshua is reflective, unburdened and as he said, chilled.

Image: Anthony Joshua is happy to be back in London before he flies to Texas to get back into training

After his win against Franklin, there were questions over Joshua's tactics and lack of aggression to go for the knock-out, but those days may be gone as this is a different Joshua. A Joshua who simply just wants to win.

"When you look at someone's make-up, you have to look at what their attributes are," Anthony Joshua said to Sky Sports News.

"I'm quite tall, I've got a long range but I'm not going to be a bruiser.

"If you look at my character, I'm not the most aggressive, outwardly type of person, I'm not a fighter - I'm more of a boxer, there's a thought process, there's a method behind the madness.

"I've always tried to develop my boxing IQ but over 12 rounds there are times where you have to fight and I want to become a box fighter.

"It's why that fight with Jermaine Franklin - I realised I was in with someone who's a counter-puncher, you throw two, they try to hit you with three - so I changed my game plan, I stuck behind my jab, used my attributes and got the win.

"I can build on that because there will be a day where just being a fighter may not work against a certain opponent.

"The man who has a plan A, B and C in his locker because he can use his jab, he can move around, he knows how to defend - I think he'll have more of a chance to be victorious on a tough night.

"I'm glad I got those rounds in the bank and I can move forward on my quest to become a full and well-rounded fighter."

Next fight in December? Maybe not.

After his win against Franklin, Joshua surprised the world of boxing by publicly announcing on his Instagram he would next fight in December.

Image: Anthony Joshua opened a new store in Battersea as attention turns to who he will fight next

Most pundits and fans expected Joshua to fight again in the summer. One more tune up before he goes for a fight that gets him back in line for a title shot, perhaps in the form of Deontay Wilder if reports are to be believed, so why the long wait?

"I'm a thinker… maybe an overthinker," Joshua added.

"I thought as I've changed maybe three coaches in three years, it would be good to develop and work under the guidance of my new coach and by the time I'm back in the ring, I've cemented and implemented everything he wants.

"But the only way we're going to put everything he's teaching me to the test is through fighting but rather than putting pressure on myself.

"I just wanted to draw a line in the sand and say I'm not fighting until this date.

"If I, my coach decide to change my mind… I feel I'm able to change my mind right? So I'm able to fight in July or August if I want but right now it's off the table, but we are subject to change providing my coach is happy with what he sees."

Joshua's advice & the Next Academy

Joshua is in London to open Under Armour's Next Academy which is aiming to help thousands of young people around the country get active.

As the former heavyweight champion gets crowded by hundreds of kids who just want a glimpse of Joshua - I wonder, what advice would he give the kids who idolise him?

Image: Anthony Joshua opens a store in London with a signature punch

Joshua said: "I get asked this a lot… when I was 23, someone said, 'don't be that guy at 33 saying I wish I did it when I was 23'."

"Sometimes we spend a lot of time procrastinating, chasing our tails like a dog running around in circles, you have to look forward and get on with it.

"If there is a book you have to read, pick it up and do it - if you have to wake up for school, don't hit that snooze button, once you start changing that mentality it will have a knock-on effect to everything about your life.

"You'll become a do-er and we need more do-ers in this world."

As well as providing some helpful advice, Joshua also believes the Next Academy can also really benefit young people in the country as well.

"It's all about exposure in my opinion, the Under Armour Next Academy - I want people to look into because sometimes I hear with the youth that there's nothing for them to do but I've worked with some of the kids here and it's a chance to see where you're at physically and mentally."

Anthony Joshua was speaking to Sky Sports News at the opening of a new Under Armour Brand House in Battersea, which includes the UA Academy.