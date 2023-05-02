David Light: New Zealand boxer suffers 'mild stroke' and is recovering in hospital

New Zealand boxer David Light is in Auckland hospital receiving treatment after suffering a 'mild stroke', according to a statement issued on behalf of Peach Boxing.

Light is reported to have become unwell upon returning to New Zealand following his bout against Lawrence Okolie for the WBO cruiserweight title in Manchester on March 25.

According to the statement, "David reported no ill effects in the aftermath of the bout". Having returned home on April 1, Light first began feeling unwell on April 5 and sought medical attention.

An initial CT scan was clear. He was diagnosed with delayed concussion and discharged.

However, continued symptoms led to Light being admitted to Waitakere Hospital on April 17.

The statement continued: "A second CT scan was also clear. David then received a contrast CT scan, which revealed a blood clot."

Light underwent surgery that night, having suffered a "mild stroke".

He is now recovering in hospital, with Peach Boxing saying doctors expect him to make a "full recovery".