Chris Eubank Jr confirms Liam Smith September rematch date

Chris Eubank Jr has confirmed his rematch with Liam Smith will take place on September 2.

The 34-year-old Smith beat Eubank Jr with a devastating fourth-round knockout finish in January in a major blow to his title aspirations.

A rematch was scheduled to headline Boxxer's show in Manchester in July, but was postponed due to a minor injury sustained by the Liverpudlian.

However, it has now been confirmed that a new date has been set, with Eubank Jr posting on social media on Friday, saying: "Eubank vs Smith 2 at the 02 September 2nd @LiamBeefySmith #LetsDoThis #NoMoreExcuses #Revenge"

Promoter Ben Shalom says Smith is "100 per cent" fit for a rescheduled rematch against Eubank Jr.

"We've had the news on Liam Smith this week, really good news about his fitness, he's 100 per cent fit for a date we were looking at," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"We've notified Wasserman that we believe Liam is 100 per cent."

"I believe Chris wants a rematch, I believe he wants to fight Liam Smith, he's talked about revenge, there is a reason he activated the rematch clause.

Liam Smith says he doesn't believe Chris Eubank Jr's claims that the first fight between the two should have carried on.

"Really excited because Liam Smith is in a stage of his career now where it would have been so difficult for him to have an injury," Shalom continued.

"He's getting better and better and better and can fight for a world title for the second time and become a two-time world champion.

"To get an injury at this stage in his career was heartbreaking and difficult, not just for the Eubank fight. The next 12 months could be really career defining for Liam Smith and the big big fights and the big nights to come.

"Eubank looks like will be the next one and then there are other huge fights out there. I know he wants to fight for a world title again."

Liam Smith stuns Chris Eubank Jr with a sensational stoppage in the fourth-round, and now Eubank Jr has triggered his option for a re-match.

Smith had reigned as the WBO light-middleweight champion from 2015 to 2016, before suffering the first defeat of his professional career to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The manner of his victory over Eubank Jr, who had entered the first fight proclaiming to be at "60 per cent", proved a stark reminder of his continued title credentials in the latter years of his career.