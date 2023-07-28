Seniesa Estrada ahead of Leonela Paola Yudica fight: 'I want to be one of the best fighters people have ever seen'

Seniesa Estrada has lofty ambitions. She intends to become an undisputed world champion at two weights.

But first she must beat Leonela Paola Yudica when they fight at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Yudica's a tough fighter, she's fought tough opponents before," Estrada, the unified WBA and WBC minimumweight titlist, told Sky Sports.

Image: Estrada lands a punch on Jazmin Gala Villarino

"She's going to try to box and move. So I've been working on cutting off the ring, going to the body early in the fight because I have watched her previous fights and I've seen a few different fights where she was hurt to the body but nobody every capitalised on it and took advantage of when she was hurt.

"I'm very good at switching stances which makes it more difficult for someone to escape when they're trying to move side to side against me. So I think I'm definitely going to use that to my advantage.

"I'm going for an explosive performance and hoping it doesn't last 10 rounds."

Image: Estrada beat Tina Rupprecht to become a unified world champion (Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Her sights are firmly set on Yokasta Valle, who holds the IBF and WBO minimumweight titles. She wants that undisputed fight in 2023.

"We tried to make the undisputed fight happen for this fight, for this date, but unfortunately we couldn't make it happen," she said. "She's basically running.

"She can keep running but she can't hide for long. We have to make that fight happen. It's the biggest fight out there for her. She's going to make the most money she's ever made and the fans want to see it. So I think it'll be so good for women's boxing. So we've got to get that fight going. It's got to happen before this year's over.

"So I'm hoping I can get that undisputed fight next."

Image: Estrada celebrates after defeating Rupprecht (Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Then Estrada intends to rise through divisions. "I want to be undisputed at minimumweight then I want to move up to light-flyweight and become undisputed there as well," she said.

Estrada plans to leave a mark on the sport, both in her achievements and the manner of her performances.

"What I do think about is just being known as not just one of the best female fighters but I just want to be known as one of the best fighters in general," she said.

"That's my goal. When it's all said and done and my career is over, I want people to think of me as one of the best fighters that they've ever seen."

