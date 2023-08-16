Anthony Joshua's 'patient' performance against Robert Helenius prepares him for Deontay Wilder, says Isaac Chamberlain

Anthony Joshua was unexpectedly extended into the seventh round by Robert Helenius on Saturday, but Isaac Chamberlain believes that performance will prepare Joshua for Deontay Wilder.

Chamberlain, who challenges Mikael Lawal for the British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles on October 21, live on Sky Sports, has sparred with Deontay Wilder and been in camp with other top heavyweights.

Wilder is the fight Joshua is targeting next and the American's team told Sky Sports they were "optimistic" that contest could be made for early 2024.

Wilder knocked out Helenius in the first round. Even though Joshua only stopped Helenius in the latter half of their bout, Chamberlain believes it will still help him prepare for Wilder.

"It was a very patient performance," Chamberlain told Sky Sports. "He was working on a lot of things with Derrick James [Joshua's new trainer].

"I can see the Derrick James influence on him. He was boxing a little bit like Errol Spence as well. It was good. At the end of the day he got a win and he got a spectacular knockout. He set up his punches perfectly.

"Everyone was like [he should] go in. But you're not really going to learn anything like that. He did well."

For Chamberlain, it remains to be seen which of the current heavyweights will become the unquestioned leader of the division.

"They have to fight each other first," he said. "I actually don't know. Heavyweight boxing, it's literally a roll of the dice. Anything can happen."

Chamberlain warns Lawal

Lawal is known for his punch power. But Chamberlain is adamant his own sparring sessions with the likes of Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk have him well prepared.

"Being in a world championship camp you just know how they operate, you know what to use in your camp, now I'm fighting in big arenas and at this level. It's all good. I've learned a whole lot from Usyk and Deontay Wilder and AJ and all these people," he said.

Chamberlain warned Lawal: "I hit hard as well.

"What happens when we're in the middle of the ring? The O2 is just beaming, fans everywhere and I'm right there. You try and hit me and whatever, I'm right there in front of you, then what's going to happen?

"What happens when I touch that chin? Then what happens? How are you going to react when I touch that chin?

"His chin hasn't been touched before. I've been tried and tested with Lawrence [Okolie], with [Chris] Billam-Smith. The only two losses I've had are against world champions only.

"I can't wait to be British, Commonwealth champion on October 21."