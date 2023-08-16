Alycia Baumgardner returns 'adverse analytical finding' and now faces 'full investigation' after world title win

Alycia Baumgardner has returned an 'adverse analytical finding' and now faces a 'full investigation' after her undisputed world title win over Christina Linardatou.

Baumgarder defeated Linardatou by unanimous decision to retain her WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super-featherweight belts in Detroit on July 15.

But the American's promotional company, Matchroom Boxing, have since confirmed that she has registered an adverse finding in a random test.

Image: The 29-year-old American is the undisputed super-featherweight champion

A statement read: "Matchroom can today confirm that Alycia Baumgardner returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol instituted voluntarily for her bout with Christina Linardatou in Detroit on July 15.

"Matchroom was first informed of this result on August 12.

"The applicable regulatory authorities are also aware and we defer to such bodies for further action and guidance as a full investigation is conducted.

"Matchroom is committed to promoting a clean and fair sport for all athletes, and will assist Alycia and her team during this time, affording her the appropriate due process."

In a statement issued via social media shortly after Matchroom had confirmed the news, Baumgardner denied taking any illegal substances and vowed to clear her name.

"On August 12, 2023, I was informed that an 'A Sample' I provided on July 12, 2023 resulted in an 'Adverse Analytical Finding' of mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, two substances I've never heard of or used in any way," Baumgardner's statement read.

"The sample provided immediately after my fight on July 15, 2023 tested clean and negative for all banned substances, as did my sample on June 16, 2023 which makes the July 12th result essentially impossible.

"To be abundantly clear, I know that I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug. Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I've trained my entire career.

"As a professional athlete, I and I alone am responsible for what I put in my body, and my body is a temple. I am also a proud role model for any young woman or girl who seeks to follow in my footsteps. I take those responsibilities very seriously - which is why I know that I did not and would never put these substances in my body.

"I have a lot more to say about my journey and why the very idea of me taking an illegal, banned, or even dangerous substance would never make sense. So I have no intention of sitting back in silence and letting this 'play out'. I plan to keep you all updated every step of the way as I work to ensure my reputation as a clean athlete remains fully intact."

The WBC, which co-sanctioned last month's bout between Baumgardner and Linardatou, confirmed it is investigating after receiving notification of the adverse finding arising from the test conducted by Drug Free Sport.

"The WBC has received a notification of an adverse finding resulting from an anti-doping test conducted in a sample collected from WBC and undisputed Super Featherweight World Champion Alycia Baumgardner," a statement from the sanctioning body read.

"The sample collection that resulted in the adverse finding took place in relation with the July 15, 2023 bout between Champion Baumgardner and challenger Christina Linardatou.

"The adverse finding in question arose from a sample collection and anti-doping test administered by Drug Free Sport, and not as part of the WBC Clean Boxing Program.

"Accordingly, the WBC will initiate a notification, investigation, and results management procedures for WBC World Championship bouts consistent with the WBC Rules & Regulations."