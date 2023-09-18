Kamil Sokolowski receives three-year ban from UKAD after testing positive for 'prohibited substance' after Frazer Clarke fight

Kamil Sokolowski has received a three-year ban from UK Anti-Doping after testing positive for a 'prohibited substance' after his defeat to Frazer Clarke.

Sokolowski was beaten on points by Clarke last November, but UKAD has now confirmed the Britain-based Pole returned adverse analytical findings in a urine test following the six-round bout.

A UKAD statement read: "Polish professional boxer Kamil Sokolowski has been banned from all sport for a period of three years following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance.

"On 12 November 2022, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) collected an In-Competition urine Sample from Mr Sokolowski after his fight against Frazer Clarke at the AO Arena in Manchester. Analysis of Mr Sokolowski's Sample returned Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) for the exogenous origin of testosterone and its Metabolites.

"Testosterone is listed under section S1.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2022 Prohibited List as an anabolic androgenic steroid. It is a non-Specified substance which, when administered exogenously, is prohibited in sport at all times.

Image: Frazer Clarke (right) defeated Kamil Sokolowski (left) in Manchester last November

"On 21 April 2023, UKAD notified Mr Sokolowski of the AAFs and issued him with a Provisional Suspension from sport.

"Mr Sokolowski responded to UKAD's Notice on 30 April 2023 indicating that he used a supplement which he believed contained the Prohibited Substances found in his Sample.

"On 26 May 2023, UKAD charged Mr Sokolowski with the commission of ADRVs for the Presence and Use of Prohibited Substances. Mr Sokolowski admitted the ADRVs and accepted the asserted period of Ineligibility. In accordance with ADR Article 10.8.1, Mr Sokolowski was able to reduce the asserted four-year period of Ineligibility to three years, after admitting the violations and accepting the asserted period of Ineligibility within twenty days of the Charge Letter."

Clarke has added four more victories to his unbeaten record since facing Sokolowski and most recently completed a stoppage win over David Allen this month.