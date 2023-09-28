Viddal Riley vs Nathan Quarless: Johnny Nelson warns Riley not to underestimate opponent despite lack of KOs

Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson has warned against writing off Viddal Riley's opponent Nathan Quarless despite the fact he has never knocked out an opponent professionally.

Riley is looking to extend his run of knock-outs to five and win the English championship on a huge night of boxing, headlined by Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez's IBO lightweight title bout, live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

But former cruiserweight world champion Nelson says there is reason for Riley to "worry" about Quarless' 12-0 record, which shows his intelligence as a boxer.

"I think it's about the level of competition - you can be a banger when there's people to bang, and that just aren't of your level", said Nelson, speaking at their open workout ahead of Friday's weigh-in.

"So, Viddal - it's looked good for him because he can punch, but as the opposition gets better, let's see if he can carry past domestic, past Commonwealth, European to world level.

"It's hard to say someone is a banger until they are at that level.

"Nathan - I actually worry about fighters that are unbeaten that are not bangers, because it means they're very clever boxers, they're technically astute, they're on point and the knock-out will come.

"Every fighter can punch, but some are better boxers than they are bangers, so let's not write off the possibility of him pulling it out the bag.

"This will be a good test for Viddal to assess how good he is on a domestic level."

When asked about never having stopped an opponent at professional level, Quarless laughed off the talk.

"Do you know what? We've always laughed about that, to be honest", he said.

"I feel like in some of the fights, I could have got the stoppages - sometimes I've opted to coast in some fights because sometimes the journeymen, they're covering up and it is hard to break them down.

"A lot of time you come out there with sore hands when you're hitting the top of the head. But I believe in my power.

"You don't knock people out in the amateurs if you don't have power."

Riley, though, said he was not impressed by Quarless' amateur record.

"Stopping people in amateurs is great - I stopped people in amateurs as well, 19 people, and I've also stopped them as pros", said Riley.

"I'm more up to date with what it takes to finish opponents."

Riley, who is intent on taking no shortcuts to the top of boxing, believes this is the "first step" on a journey he hopes will see him crowned world champion.

"Everybody can claim to be a professional boxer with a certain record, but once you get a title, it gives you the legitimacy," he said.

"And that was something before that people weren't trying to give me.

"I see a man that wants to be English champion as well, and it's my job to crash that.

"But we didn't come into this game to become English champion, it's something I'm going to be very proud of when I achieve it.

"I know it's the first step to me moving on - I have plans and that's to be a world champion.

"The journey has already started, and it continues Saturday."

The main event on Saturday will see Caroline Dubois fight Mexican veteran Magali Rodriguez for the IBO world lightweight title.

Watch Caroline Dubois fight for her first world title against Magali Rodriguez in a huge night of boxing, this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.