Karriss Artingstall to face Canadian champion Vanessa Bradford on Buatsi-Azeez undercard

Karriss Artingstall is stepping up to face the battle-hardened Vanessa Bradford when she returns to the ring on the Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez undercard on Saturday October 21, live on Sky Sports.

Bradford - the reigning Canadian featherweight champion - took world champion MIkaela Mayer the distance in a 2018 North American championship bout and did the same with Alycia Baumgardner in 2021, just three months before Baumgardner stopped Terri Harper to become the new IBO and WBC world super-featherweight champion.

Artingstall, a 2020 Olympics bronze medallist, says she is looking forward to taking on a "serious test" in the form of Bradford, but that she is confident of claiming a victory at The O2 in London.

"Vanessa Bradford has been in with some of the best and she's very experienced in the pro ranks, so I am expecting a good fight and a serious test," said the 28-year-old.

"I'm confident I'll get the win and continue to push my career forward.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out on October 21, another great venue to box at with a cracking headliner between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez."

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom added: "We were incredibly proud to have Karriss Artingstall sign with us for her professional career in the wake of her Olympic success.

"She's one of the world's top talents at her weight and she's shown that throughout her amateur career.

"Now we can't wait to see her professional career take off. Vanessa Bradford is a quality test and should make for a great fight."

Hailing from Macclesfield and formerly serving as a gunner in the Royal Horse Artillery, Artingstall achieved Olympic glory in the highly-competitive women's featherweight division, clinching bronze in Tokyo with a victory over Skye Nicolson.

With four victories from her four professional outings, the Rob McCracken-trained fighter has made a solid start to her professional career.

The main event will see training partners Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez put their friendship aside as they fight in an unmissable South London light-heavyweight clash.

Watch Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez and Karriss Artingstall vs Vanessa Bradford on October 21, live on Sky Sports.