Fabio Wardley wants to punish 'idiotic' David Adeleye for sparking wild brawl on red carpet

Fabio Wardley has branded David Adeleye as "idiotic" after a scuffle broke out ahead of a press conference for their heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia.

The British heavyweight champion was shoved by Adeleye on the red carpet, sparking an ugly brawl, but the duo will settle their feud on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou undercard in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Wardley says he was "disappointed" by the behaviour of Adeleye and his entourage, but admits it "added a bit of fuel to the fire" in his training camp.

"It was the disappointing actions of a few," said the 28-year-old.

"It's added a little bit more fuel to this fire, and in training sessions.

"I'm really biting down and putting a few extra into this because because whether I need them on the night or not, I'm going to make sure that he feels them.

"I get that sometimes those situations occur in boxing - pre-fight hype and things like that. I'm not one for them.

Image: Wardley is the reigning British heavyweight champion

"I don't think they need to be there, I don't necessarily think they have a place.

"Especially, not for me - it's not my behaviour, not something I've done. I've never been a part of that at any point in my career, and I hope not to be because you do all your fighting in the ring. That's where it's meant to be.

"The red carpet event is supposed to be watched by millions, we're supposed to be on the big stage, doing our pressers, have our back-and-forth in front of the fans, and we missed out on that opportunity, which is disappointing.

"Again, the behaviour on the red carpet was idiotic. It's not something I condone at all. But it is what it is, and we'll just have to move forward and focus on the big night itself."

On the fight itself, the British champion says he is looking to finish the job "in style".

"Winning on points is never enough, especially, when you're a heavyweight," said Wardley.

"There's a level of expectation that we are big boys, and when we get in there, people want a big performance.

"They want to see those highlight-reel knockouts, and that's always something that I'm looking to deliver.

"Whether it comes sooner or later, I'm always looking to finish in style."

Wardley: Clarke fight inevitable

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wardley believes Frazer Clarke made the right decision not to fight him this year

Wardley had been set to take on Frazer Clarke earlier this year, however, the Olympic bronze medallist's team withdrew from purse bids for the bout as they wanted Clarke to gain more experience before a 12-round title fight.

But Clarke is adamant he still wants the fight in the near future and Wardley is also keen to make an "inevitable" domestic showdown.

"I think that the me and Frazer fight is the obvious one," said Wardley. "It's not something that is going to be bypassed.

"Hopefully, it will happen because it's a good fight at the end of the day.

"The build up for a purse bid was crazy, and that was just the purse bid. So, that, plus the fight itself, with two good fighters from very different backgrounds actually coming together - I think it is inevitable.

"Whether it is immediately after this fight or there's a gap, definitely next year it happens."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wardley hopes he will cross paths with Clarke after he beats Adeleye

On delaying the fight, Wardley believes that the decision was "probably right" for Clarke.

"Not to say that that skill set is not in Frazer - it definitely is," said Wardley.

"It's just that you need to find your feet a bit.

"Whoever made that final decision, I think that was one of the biggest question marks - whoever made that final decision was probably right.

"Run through a few more things, go through a few more motions, figure a few more things out for yourself because none of his most recent performances have been anything crazy, and that's all part of building and learning.

"To jump straight from one to two with me would have been quite a big step, even for someone who is an Olympic silver medallist.

"I want to be in great fights with great competitors, people of good pedigree and people who are up for it and want to fight me because that's when you get the best out of me.

"Frazer Clarke is on that list.

"Hopefully, as and when that fight does come together, our paths do meet and converge at the right point."