Mikael Lawal on a mission to end Isaac Chamberlain's 'clown' show

Mikael Lawal has warned Isaac Chamberlain to forget about the "clown stuff" and get ready for "fireworks" when the first bell rings for their British cruiserweight title battle.

The bitter rivals will headline at the historic York Hall on Saturday night as the war of words ends and the bell rings, live on Sky Sports.

"When it comes to him, it's nothing personal", said British champion Lawal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chamberlain and Lawal react after finding out they will top the bill at York Hall after the postponement of Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez

"I think from the beginning, there were certain things that were happening and I took it personally.

"It's just business - that's the way that I'm trying to look at it moving forwards.

"All the talking, all the clown stuff doesn't really work for me - all that matters for me is what happens on Saturday night.

"It's going to be fireworks - I'm going to get a win anyhow, so that's what I'm looking forward to."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chamberlain explains his 'beef' with Lawal ahead of their British cruiserweight clash

The pair were thrust into the headline position after Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez's fight was put on ice due to an Azeez injury.

But Lawal says he is excited to showcase his skills in what is a headline-worthy fight.

"I'm excited - personally, I think this makes sense, there's a reason this is happening - it's unfortunate", said Lawal.

"But I'm looking forward to showcasing what I've been learning in the gym.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lawal says he's not affected by the mind games of opponent Chamberlain

"This is definitely headline material. This is a fight that has been building for quite a while.

"Obviously, we were meant to have a fight, but it never happened.

"But now, it's happening, and a lot of people want to see this fight - I want to see this fight, so I can't wait for it to happen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lawal and Chamberlain had plenty to say to each other at a tense press conference ahead of their fight

"I think with boxing, you've just got to adapt to every situation, so I'm used to. So, no added pressure at all."

Lawal won the British title in November 2022 against David Jamieson, and is using the belt as motivation.

"Certainly, it's going to come back home with me," he said. "It shows all the hard work that I've been putting in.

"I've kept it open [in the house], so that it keeps me motivated.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The dislike between Lawal and Chamberlain has not gone away since their first fight was postponed!

"I wasn't in the best place mentally when I won it, but now I look back at it and can actually be proud of it because at the end of the day, I'm in the history books."

Watch Isaac Chamberlain vs Mikael Lawal fight for the British cruiserweight championship, live on Sky Sports.