Isaac Chamberlain vs Mikael Lawal: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?

The Isaac Chamberlain vs Mikael Lawal fight takes place on Saturday night at York Hall, live on Sky Sports Arena.

The ringwalks for the main event will take place no earlier than 9pm on Saturday.

This British bout was initially set to take place back in May, but a Lawal medical condition that infuriated Chamberlain has led to shots being fired by the Brixton fighter since. Scores will be settled in the ring on Saturday night.

The main events will be preceded by a hugely exciting Commonwealth super-welterwight title fight between Sam Gilley and Louis Greene - 'Magic Man' against the 'Medway Mauler' - which won't take place before 8.15pm.

At no earlier than 8pm, Michael Hennessey Jr will take on the entertaining, self-proclaimed underdog Joe Laws, who has promised an upset despite stepping in for this eight-round fight just a couple of weeks after eating cheesecake and drinking cocktails on holiday.

The show kicks off at 7.30pm, with Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall and Canada's battle-hardened Vanessa Bradford making their ringwalk for an eight-round featherweight bout at 7.40pm.

