Chloe Watson, trained by Ricky Hatton and inspired by Natasha Jonas, targets Seniesa Estrada

Chloe Watson has a boxing legend in her corner and lofty aspirations of her own in the sport.

Ricky Hatton trains Birkenhead flyweight Watson and the 23-year-old believes the Manchester icon is the perfect coach to guide her to the top.

"He's a great person to turn to for advice," Watson told Sky Sports. "Training with him is great. A lot of people say I've got a similar style to Ricky so who better to help me master it than the man himself?

Image: Watson will fight Justine Lallemand for the European flyweight title

"He's had a great impact on me," she continued. "I really do feel like we have really gelled from the second we got going.

"It's all coming into play now and that's what makes me so confident."

Watson hopes to follow in the footsteps of Merseyside star Natasha Jonas, who is now a two-weight world champion.

They both actually went to the same school, and when Watson was just a child Jonas came back to deliver an inspirational pep talk.

"It was just after the 2012 Olympics," Watson recalled. "She came into my school when I was just in year seven. I was acting up a bit in the classroom and they realised I had a massive love for the sport of boxing.

Image: Ricky Hatton is training Chloe Watson

"She sat down and had a good talk with me. She's been one of my idols ever since."

Watson's ultimate future target would be a major fight with American star Seniesa Estrada.

"The saying goes, train until your idols become your rivals. That would be massive for me," Watson said. "We're not there yet. It's definitely in my sights, for sure."

Fighting for the European flyweight title, against Justine Lallemand in Bolton on Friday night, will be a crucial step in that direction.

"It is a great stepping stone looking towards world titles. I do want to become world champion in the next two years. This will be great for me to show everyone the level that I'm at," Watson said.

"I know I've got time to progress and I know I am progressing. With every fight I really do believe I'm getting better and better.

"There's also a lot more time for the journey to come."