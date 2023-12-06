WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman explains why organisation rejected three-minute rounds for women's world title fights

The WBC has explained why it will not sanction 12 three-minute rounds for women’s world title fights.

While the men's championship distance is 12 three-minute rounds, women's title fights are generally 10 twos.

In a trailblazing development in October Amanda Serrano fought 12 threes. But the WBC would not sanction it so only her IBF, WBA and WBO belts were on the line for that victory over Danila Ramos.

Image: Mauricio Sulaiman is the president of the WBC

Ultimately Serrano vacated her WBC title in response.

At their convention last month the organisation confirmed their women's championship fights would remain 10 two-minute rounds. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman explained why.

"We made a strong commitment for safety. We ratified everything that we have studied," Sulaiman explained.

"Whoever wants to try challenging risks, it cannot be within the WBC structure."

He also cited out how exciting recent women's championship fights over 10-twos have been.

"Perhaps it's a coincidence, it came naturally but the two-minute rounds create huge action, great emotions," Sulaiman said.

"The risk with fighting for more time, you become more dehydrated and also tired and that is very dangerous.

"We love the two-minute rounds, especially for protection and safety but also it's a great spectacle."

Image: Mikaela Mayer wants to follow Serrano's lead

The WBC is considering creating a new event for male boxers to compete over shorter rounds.

"We're even looking into maybe doing a pilot test or something for men fighting two-minute rounds," he said. "It will be very interesting."

Serrano's argument though is that sanctioning bodies should give women the choice to compete over the same distance as men.

It's a stance that has been championed by other fighters. Mikaela Mayer wants to follow Serrano's lead and called for her January 20 world title fight with Natasha Jonas to be contested over 12 three-minute rounds.

"We're the type of pioneers who should be doing that," Mayer told Sky Sports.

"These are the type of moves we should be making."