Chris Billam-Smith faces Mateusz Masternak before title clash - watch a live stream of the press conference

Chris Billam-Smith returns to his Bournemouth hometown for the first time as a world champion.

Watch a live stream of the final press conference before Sunday's fight night at the Bournemouth International Centre.

Billam-Smith will be defending the WBO cruiserweight world championship he won from Lawrence Okolie at the Vitality stadium in May. He boxes dangerous and highly experienced challenger Mateusz Masternak, live on Sky Sports Arena from 6pm on Sunday.

On the undercard another local favourite, Lee Cutler goes into a scrap for the English super-welterweight championship with London's Kingsley Egbunike.

Olympic stars will be in action too. Lauren Price, the gold medallist at 2021's Tokyo Games, boxes Silvia Bortot, a former European champion.

Light-heavyweight rising star Ben Whittaker, an Olympic silver medallist, will look to showcase his dazzling array of skills against Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj.

Prospect Francesca Hennessy and welterweight contender Michael McKinson will also box on the bill.

