Francis Ngannou more than 20lbs heavier than Anthony Joshua before predicting win at final weigh-in

Francis Ngannou weighed in more than 20lbs heavier than Anthony Joshua as the heavyweight rivals hit the scales in phenomenal shape during the final face off ahead of Friday's blockbuster main event in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou came in at 272.6lbs (19st 6oz) ahead of just his second professional boxing match following October's split decision loss to Tyson Fury, while Joshua followed up at 252.4lbs (18st) to arrive just a pound heavier than in his resounding win over Otto Wallin in December.

Vuvuzela horns blared courtesy of Ngannou's Cameroonian support while Rocky Balboa theme music fittingly set the scene as the two former champions took to the stage in pristine condition before engaging in one last ice-cold stare down.

"It's the same mindset (as my last fight), I have learned a bit from the last fight and camp leading up to this, but the mindset is still the same," said Ngannou.

"It's just the second boxing match, even though I'm taking on the two best in the world. I'll be the underdog, prove I can make it and stand my ground."

Asked on his smiley demeanour throughout the week, Ngannou joked it occasionally stemmed from the thought of how boxers would fare against him in the octagon.

"I know we're going to fight in boxing rules, but it's 'what would happen if it was MMA rules?'. I'd smoke these guys," he laughed. "None of these guys come to my backyard.

"My official prediction is me leaving the ring with the victory."

Joshua's message was relatively short and sweet as he similarly maintained the same calm demeanour with which he has navigated the entire week.

"I'll deliver. I'm the postman," he laughed."

The more eye-opening tip-of-the-scales had come moments earlier when China's Zhilei Zhang weighed in at a huge 291.6lbs (20st 11oz), 44lbs heavier than opponent Joseph Parker, who came in at 247.6lbs.

Parker enters on the back of his career-best performance to beat Deontay Wilder, while Zhang continues to ride the wave of momentum following his emphatic stoppage victories over Joe Joyce.

