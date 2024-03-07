Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announce they will fight live on Netflix in July

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have announced they will fight in a heavyweight boxing contest live on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday July 20.

It beckons as another beacon of the crossover era as YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul faces his toughest test yet against former world heavyweight champion Tyson.

Paul is 9-1 in the ring after recording a first-round stoppage win over Ryan Bourland at the beginning of March, the only blemish on his record being a defeat to Tommy Fury in the pair's grudge match last year.

Tyson, who will have turned 58 by the time the fight arrives, retired from professional boxing back in 2005 with a 50-6 record as a former undisputed heavyweight champion.

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons," said Paul.

"Whether you're tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you're team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you're a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you're not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime."

Since his retirement, Tyson has sought to stay in shape and on November 28 fought Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match, the pair settling for a draw.

Mike Tyson, the legendary former undisputed world heavyweight champion, is one of the biggest stars the sport of boxing has ever seen. The "Baddest Man on the Planet" is recognized as one of the greatest fighters of all time, ESPN's #1 hardest hitter in heavyweight history, and the youngest heavyweight champion ever at just 20 years old. His explosive power and ferocious fighting style led to a staggering run of 37 consecutive victories, with 33 of those wins coming by knockout.

"I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul," said Mike Tyson. "He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a "kid" can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

