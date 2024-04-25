Terence Crawford to face Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles in bid for world title at fourth different weight

Terence Crawford is to face WBA light-middleweight champion Israil Madrimov as he attempts to win a world title at a fourth different weight.

The 36-year-old American, who has won all of his 40 professional fights and has previously held world titles in the welterweight, super-lightweight and lightweight divisions, will meet the Uzbekistan fighter in Los Angeles on August 3.

Crawford moves up to 154lbs after last July's stunning KO win over Errol Spence to become undisputed welterweight champion, having already achieved the same status at lightweight earlier in his career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terence Crawford explains how he organised for Eminem to walk him to the ring ahead of claiming the undisputed welterweight crown with victory over Errol Spence Jr

"I cannot wait to get back in the ring in my fourth weight class and remind the world why I'm the best pound for pound fighter in the world," Crawford said.

"Israil Madrimov is a tremendous and entertaining fighter, but on August 3, he will be my next victim. This is the Terence Crawford era."

Madrimov, 29, who beat Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant title in Riyadh in March, has 10 wins and one draw to his name.

"Terence Crawford is one of my favourite boxers and one of the best boxers in the world," Madrimov said. "I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement, and I will.

The undercard will feature former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, who previously defeated Anthony Joshua before losing the rematch, with the American returning to the ring for the first since a unanimous decision win against Luis Ortiz in September 2022.

Image: Andy Ruiz Jr beat Luis Ortiz in 2022 and hasn't been back in the ring since

Ruiz faces Jarrell Miller, who lost his undefeated record in Riyadh in December last year when beaten by Daniel Dubois, while the card is the first to be hosted by Riyadh Season and held outside of Saudi Arabia.

