Amy Broadhurst: Former world champion switches to Great Britain for Olympic qualifying event after Ireland snub

Ireland's former world boxing champion Amy Broadhurst has switched allegiance and will represent Great Britain in the forthcoming Olympic qualifying event in Thailand.

The 27-year-old, who holds both British and Irish passports, made the decision after being snubbed for selection by Irish officials for the final stages of the build-up to Paris.

Broadhurst landed world gold in the light-welterweight division in Istanbul in 2022 and also won the European and Commonwealth Games titles in the same year - the latter representing Northern Ireland.

Broadhurst said in a statement: "It has always been my dream to compete at the Olympic Games and I am very happy that I have been selected by GB Boxing to go to the final qualifying event in Thailand in May.

"The decision to pursue an alternative route to the Olympic Games - after I was informed by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) in March 2024 that I would not be assessed for selection for the final qualifier - was not taken lightly.

"As the holder of a British passport, I felt I owed it to myself and all the people that have supported me throughout my career to do everything possible to continue to pursue my dream of competing on the biggest stage in sport."

Broadhurst, who is based in Dundalk, qualifies for Northern Ireland and Great Britain via her father, Tony, who was born in England.

The 27-year-old missed out on qualifying for Paris at the European Olympic qualifier last year, and subsequently sustained a shoulder injury that kept her out for the rest of the year.

Her place in the Ireland squad has been taken by Grainne Walsh, who came close to reaching Paris at the last qualifier in Italy, and is also expected to be competing in Bangkok.

On switching to GB Boxing, Broadhurst added: "I have been made to feel incredibly welcome by my new teammates and all of the coaches and support staff and I would like to thank everyone at GB Boxing for their support and hard work over recent weeks in helping to keep my Olympic dream alive and enabling me to have this opportunity.

"My priority now is to continue to train hard, listen to the coaches and give myself the best possible chance of succeeding at the qualifier and achieving my dream of securing a place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris."

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place from Friday July 26 to Sunday August 11, with the boxing starting on Saturday July 27.

