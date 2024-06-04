Dan Azeez set to fight Hrvoje Sep on Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe card at Selhurst Park

Dan Azeez wants to propel himself back into the light-heavyweight title mix when he returns to the ring at Selhurst Park on Saturday June 15.

Azeez will fight Hrvoje Sep on the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith's world title defence against Richard Riakporhe in what will mark his first fight since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Joshua Buatsi in February.

He features as part of a busy light-heavyweight scene on the domestic stage, with ambitions of challenging the biggest names in the division.

"I'm real delighted to be back, so quickly as well, on a great card, in Crystal Palace which is like 10 minutes away from where I was born and raised," Azeez told Sky Sports. "I'm pleased, Sep is a game opponent and I think it makes for a great fight.

"The most important thing is to go get June 15 out the way, but any of the names. I'd love to mix it up with all of them, all great fighters.

"Willy Hutchinson had a great performance at the weekend, you've still got Callum Smith in the division, our scene is thriving."

Buatsi continues to be linked to a prospective all-British clash against Anthony Yarde, while the WBO recently ordered him and Hutchinson to fight for the interim light-heavyweight belt.

Azeez, meanwhile, remains hopeful of another shot at Buatsi down the line after coming up second best to his former gym-mate.

"I felt like I'd let people down (in his loss to Buatsi), I like to class myself as an ambassador of the guy you didn't expect much from," said Azeez.

"I go gyms and go around to the local shop and people are inspired. I felt like I'd let people down, but the feedback from everyone has been near to 100 per cent positive.

"It's boxing. If you want to be the best you have to fight the best, you aren't always going to come out on top. You aren't truly defeated until you give up, just got to get back to the drawing board and keep going.

"Come June 15 I want to keep the ball rolling and show I'm not just one of the best light-heavyweights in this country but in the world also."

Joshua Buatsi knocked down Dan Azeez twice and won a points victory after a thrilling twelve rounds at Wembley

Given a second chance, he believes he could still get the better of Buatsi.

"I think if I do the right things on the night, the better man won, I'm not in no dispute, but if I can re-jig things I think I'd stand a chance," Azeez added.

Awaiting him first is Sep, with the Croatian fighter 12-2 as a professional following January's majority decision loss to Omar Garcia.

"He's a good fighter, he knows one way, he comes forward and looks to make things interesting," said Sky Sports Boxing expert Andy Clarke.

"He absolutely knows what he's doing, I've been a bit surprised during his pro career that he hasn't been backed a bit more than he has been, he'll fancy this strongly and look at Dan as the perfect way to leapfrog his way a few levels.

"It's a good fight, it will be good to watch, you won't have to go and look for him."