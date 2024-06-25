Stephen McKenna to face Joe Laws on undercard of Zak Chelli's title clash with Callum Simpson in Barnsley

Ireland’s Stephen McKenna will look to maintain his unbeaten record when he faces Joe Laws as part of a packed night of boxing at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley on August 3,live on Sky Sports.

The pair will clash for the WBC international super welterweight title on the undercard of the sold-out show, topped by the British and Commonwealth super middleweight title fight between defending champion Zak Chelli and local star Callum Simpson.

McKenna returns having dispatched Yorkshire's Darren Tetley inside six-rounds last time out at York Hall in September 2023 to continue his unbeaten run, while the 'Benwell Bomber' Laws is back in action following an upset win over Michael Hennessy Jr at the same venue a month later.

Image: Stephen McKenna defeated Darren Tetley at York Hall in London in September 2023

"These are the type of match-ups that excite me, especially in an open-air stadium in the middle of summer," McKenna said. "I've been getting world class sparring out here in the States, and I'm feeling bigger, stronger and hitting harder than ever. And I can't wait to show this come August 3.

"Joe Laws is game. He's full of energy and won't shy away from a scrap. He's good at running his mouth and on the night he'll try to put up a fight, but that just raises the ante for me to do more damage. Credit to him for taking this, because when those fists start flying it won't look too pretty for him.

"Fans can expect nothing less than pure carnage. Our styles guarantee a high-action, high-volume fight at a ferocious pace. But whether I blast him out early or drown him late on, it'll end with my hands raised."

Fans can expect a fiery build up, with McKenna and Laws having already exchanged a series of barbs online and Laws pulling no punches in his assessment of his opponent.

"McKenna is about as well liked in boxing as Boris Johnson was during lockdown," Joe Laws said. "I don't need a reason to punch someone but he's got one of those faces. I'm going to spark him and bring the belt back to Benwell. And the new!"

More undercard announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks for the stacked stadium show, which takes place at the home of Barnsley FC just a week before the new season begins.

BOXXER Founder & CEO Ben Shalom said: "Fight fans can look forward to a night of non-stop action at Oakwell on August 3. McKenna vs Laws is an excellent addition to the card.

"Neither man will want to take a backwards step, so expect fireworks when these two step into the ring."

