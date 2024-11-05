Sam Hickey signs long-term deal with BOXXER and targets 'world titles and massive fights' in Scotland

Sam Hickey has signed a long-term deal with promoters BOXXER as the amateur standout looks to bring world titles back to Scotland.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist also claimed bronze at the 2022 European Championships, making him the first Scottish athlete in 16 years to win a senior European medal.

The 24-year-old from Dundee, who will fight at middleweight under the guidance of coach and manager Robert McCracken, impressed in his professional debut last month, scoring a one-sided points victory over John Henry Mosquera as part of BOXXER's High Voltage fight night at the Copper Box Arena in London on October 19.

"I'm delighted to have signed with BOXXER," Hickey said upon the announcement of his deal.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for me. Sky Sports are one of the biggest broadcasters in the world and to box on their platform under the BOXXER banner is going to be great exposure for me and for people who want to follow my journey.

"I looked at ex-Team GB boxers like Lauren Price and Joshua Buatsi and the job BOXXER has done with them is great and I'd like to follow in their footsteps.

"I want to go all the way to become a world champion while representing Scottish and British boxing. I'd like to follow in the footsteps of great Scottish boxers like Ken Buchanan or in more recent times Scott Harrison, Ricky Burns and Josh Taylor.

"I want to bring world titles and massive fights back to Scotland."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "We're delighted to have secured Sam's signature.

"Sam has a very bright future ahead of him and with the backing of BOXXER and Sky Sports, he can go all the way!"

Having penned a deal with BOXXER, Hickey will fight live and exclusively on Sky Sports, joining a world-class stable of fighters featuring world champions, Olympic medallists and unbeaten contenders.

Fighters under the BOXXER banner include Chris Billam-Smith, Chris Eubank Jr, Joshua Buatsi, Natasha Jonas, Lauren Price, Ben Whittaker, Caroline Dubois, Adam Azim, Frazer Clarke, Viddal Riley, Callum Simpson and Karriss Artingstall.