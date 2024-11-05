Ben Whittaker: Liam Cameron rematch is 'in the front of our minds', says promoter Ben Shalom

Ben Whittaker is set to return in March after suffering neck and ankle injuries while toppling out of the ring - and a Liam Cameron rematch is "in the front of our minds", says promoter Ben Shalom.

Whittaker had to be led from the ring in a wheelchair after he fell over the top rope, with Cameron landing on top of him in the fifth round of their light-heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia last month.

The bout came to an abrupt end and was scored as a split-decision draw, and Whittaker's promoter Ben Shalom has suggested a return bout could happen in early 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker left the ring in a wheelchair after he sustained an ankle injury falling through the ropes during his fight with Liam Cameron.

"We want to make sure that he's absolutely a-ok, and then, yes, he should be able to go," Shalom said. "He will not fight this year, but we're looking for a big homecoming in February or March.

"[Cameron] is the fight that is in the front of my mind, is in the front of his mind. But first and foremost we need to see him come back fit."

Whittaker has been hampered by a neck problem, but Shalom is hopeful that he will soon be able to resume an exciting ring career that has delivered explosive stoppages and viral moments.

"For me, it was the neck that was the concern," Shalom added on Whittaker's injury that prematurely ended his first fight with Cameron.

"The year before, I think he was out for eight or nine months. And, for us, he was a massive signing from the Olympics.

"So when I saw him flip over the ropes with a 13st man fall on top of him, knowing what happened with the neck, that was the first concern."