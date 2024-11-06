Frazer Clarke cleared to return next year after avoiding 'long-term damage' in knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley

Frazer Clarke could resume his boxing career in April after avoiding "long-term damage" in his first-round knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley.

Clarke underwent a successful operation to repair the damage to his jaw and cheekbone following a dramatic early defeat in his rematch with Wardley in Saudi Arabia last month.

Promoter Ben Shalom has since revealed that Clarke has been given the green light to return earlier than expected.

"Frazer Clarke, first of all, thankfully no real long, long-term damage," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"He had that brain scan, and it was a sigh of relief for everyone involved.

"It was operated on without plates and without screws which is another massive plus. He will need the rest of the year to recover before he can get back in a gym.

"April for us is a target month so to be sat here now talking about when he might next fight is testament to him because that can affect you physically, psychologically.

"But the way he has dealt with it, the way he has come on, the way he is now talking, the motivation to get back in there is great to see.

"Big Frazer is a big fan favourite and I think he can use this experience to go on and achieve what we all know he is capable of."

British rival Jeamie TKV could be a future opponent for Clarke after a recent stoppage win over Franklin Ignatius.

"Why not? It is up to this man here (Ben Shalom), he is putting the shows on.

"But Jeamie is ready to go," said TKV's trainer Barry Smith.