Keyshawn Davis: Lightweight calls out Gervonta Davis and Denys Berinchyk after second-round KO win over Gustavo Lemos

Keyshawn Davis feels he is ready for a shot at a world title after delivering a statement win over Gustavo Lemos.

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) made light work of Lemos who missed the weight by more than six pounds and carried a considerable size advantage on the night.

Davis, fighting in front of a feverish crowd in his hometown of Norfolk, Viginia, knocked down Lemos three times in the second round before the referee stopped the fight after a brutal left-hook, right-hand combination sent the Argentine to the mat for a final time.

Image: Keyshawn Davis proved too strong for his opponent

Image: Keyshawn Davis dominated Gustavo Lemos

Image: Keyshawn Davis celebrates his win

"I had no hesitation. Me and my team, we stuck to our guns," said Davis. "We said if he comes in too much over (at the weight check on Friday morning) we ain't gonna fight.

"But he followed his game plan, and he didn't come too much over, so we had a fight and we gave a spectacular night.

"I didn't feel no power in him. I actually sat back on the ropes one little second, and I let him throw his overhand that he loves and I felt it on my shoulder. And I looked at my brothers and gave them that face like, 'no, not enough (power)'. It ended in the second round so maybe he didn't really get a chance to hit me."

Davis went on to call out lightweight champions Gervonta Davis and Denys Berinchyk, and wants a world title fight next.

"I honestly thought Lemos was going to put up a stronger challenge than Berinchyk but I knocked him out in the second round, so we'll see what Berinchyk's got to put up.

"A world title is definitely going to be next. 2025, we've got big, big plans for everybody in the boxing world.

"Hey Gevonta - knock, knock."

Meanwhile, middleweight Austin Deanda edged DeAundre Pettus in an eight-round unanimous decision by scores of 77-75 2x and 78-74, in a match that included an impromptu haircut for Deanda.

Elsewhere on the card, lightweight Abdullah Mason (16-0, 14 KOs) survived a pair of first-round knockdowns to knock out Yohan Vasquez in the second round.