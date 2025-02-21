Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Watch a live stream of the weigh-in ahead of Saturday's fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Live coverage of the weigh-ins for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol weigh-in ahead of Saturday night's bumper card as part of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

Watch a live stream of the weigh-ins from 6pm.

Joseph Parker will now face late-minute replacement Martin Bakole after Daniel Dubois was forced to withdraw from Saturday's scheduled IBF world title defence due to illness on Thursday.

Parker is coming off statement victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang as part of a five-fight winning streak, with a unification showdown against Oleksandr Usyk potentially on the line. Bakole, meanwhile, returns to the ring for the first time since last August's knockout win over Jared Anderson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heavyweight Martin Bakole posts a message on his Instagram account from an airport, before he flies to Saudi Arabia to fight Joseph Parker

Beterbiev defends his undisputed light-heavyweight championship in his eagerly-awaited rematch against Bivol after extending his perfect record with a unanimous decision win when the pair met in October.

They feature as part of a historic card in Saudi Arabia, which kicks off with a domestic light-heavyweight cracker between Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith before seeing Agit Kabayel continue his quest for world heavyweight title contention against Zhang.

Shakur Stevenson faces replacement opponent Josh Padley after the last-minute withdrawal of Floyd Schofield, Israil Madrimov takes on Vergil Ortiz Jr following his tight defeat to Terence Crawford, and Hamzah Sheeraz fights for his first world title against Carlos Adames.

The Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol rematch will be live on Saturday February 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!