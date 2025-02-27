Conor Benn to reapply for British boxing licence for Chris Eubank Jr fight

Conor Benn has exclusively told Sky Sports he plans to apply for a licence from the British Boxing Board of Control for his upcoming clash with Chris Eubank Jr.

The sons of great rivals Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fight on Saturday April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conor Benn and Eubank Jr were originally due to fight in 2022 before Benn failed two drug tests and the fight was called off.

Benn was involved in a long-running dispute with the British Boxing Board of Control before his provisional suspension was eventually lifted.

He has competed overseas but has exclusively revealed to Sky Sports that he intends to fight Eubank Jr in April with a British licence.

"I will be reapplying," Benn told Sky Sports. "I will be reapplying for my British boxing licence.

"You could say full vindication will be once I apply for my British boxing licence."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Benn says Chris Eubank Jr will be punished in the ring for his actions at the Manchester press conference and shows off the fathers' original fight poster inside his suit lining

Heightened security precautions were put in place ahead of Thursday's press conference after Eubank Jr slapped Benn around the face with an egg during Tuesday's press event in Manchester.

The pair's planned face-off on Thursday was subsequently cancelled amid fears of the two fighters coming to blows once again.

"If I get my hands on him I'll do some damage for sure," Benn told Sky Sports. "I don't know if there will be hopefully there isn't. April 26 may come sooner."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson believes something might have happened 'behind the scenes' to have 'rattled' Chris Eubank Jr, which led to him smashing an egg into Conor Benn's face

Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn acknowledged the prospect of the pair clashing again were they allowed to get close to one another.

"We said we wouldn't do a head to head at the presser but we'd do one on the pitch and keep security between them," said Hearn.

"I think if Conor was in distance, we'd have a problem."

Benn returned to the ring after 525 days when he beat Rodolfo Orozco in Florida in September 2023, before following up with a win over Peter Dobson in Las Vegas last February.

Eubank Jr is coming off a seventh-round knockout win over Kamil Szeremeta last October having avenged his January 2023 defeat to Liam Smith with a 10th-round stoppage in their rematch later in the year.

The British rivals are poised to take their war of words to the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday April 26.