Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones launches boxing career

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones has announced she is stepping away from taekwondo to pursue a career in boxing.

Jones won gold in the women's 57kg category at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, as well as being the 2019 world champion and a three-time European champion in the discipline.

The 31-year-old competed at the 2024 Games in Paris before suffering a shock first-round defeat to Miljana Reljikj of North Macedonia.

Jones, who will now be trained by former British and Commonwealth champion Stephen Smith in Liverpool, said: "Taekwondo has given me everything - an incredible journey, unforgettable memories and the honour of representing my country on the biggest stage.

Image: Jones (pictured) will be trained by former British and Commonwealth champion Stephen Smith in Liverpool

Jones: Boxing has always fascinated me

"I've given everything to taekwondo and I'm now ready for a new challenge. Boxing has always fascinated me and I'm excited to test myself in a completely different arena.

"I know it won't be easy and, if I'm being honest, I don't really know what to expect, but I thrive on pushing myself beyond my limits and am excited by journey ahead."

Smith said: "Jade is a born fighter - she's proven that time and time again in taekwondo.

"Her athleticism, dedication and winning mentality are second to none. It's an honour to be working with her and I have no doubt she has what it takes to make a serious impact in boxing."

Jones' build-up to her fourth Games in Paris last year was overshadowed by controversy over a missed drugs test in December, for which she ultimately avoided a ban after UK Anti-Doping found she had committed a no-fault violation on confidential medical grounds.

