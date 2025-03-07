 Skip to content

Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones launches boxing career

2012 and 2016 Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones has confirmed she is pursuing a career in professional boxing; 31-year-old says: "Boxing has always fascinated me and I'm excited to test myself in a completely different arena"; Jones to be trained by Stephen Smith

Friday 7 March 2025 07:34, UK

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones has announced she is stepping away from taekwondo to pursue a career in boxing.

Jones won gold in the women's 57kg category at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, as well as being the 2019 world champion and a three-time European champion in the discipline.

The 31-year-old competed at the 2024 Games in Paris before suffering a shock first-round defeat to Miljana Reljikj of North Macedonia.

Jones, who will now be trained by former British and Commonwealth champion Stephen Smith in Liverpool, said: "Taekwondo has given me everything - an incredible journey, unforgettable memories and the honour of representing my country on the biggest stage.

Image: Jones (pictured) will be trained by former British and Commonwealth champion Stephen Smith in Liverpool

Jones: Boxing has always fascinated me

"I've given everything to taekwondo and I'm now ready for a new challenge. Boxing has always fascinated me and I'm excited to test myself in a completely different arena.

"I know it won't be easy and, if I'm being honest, I don't really know what to expect, but I thrive on pushing myself beyond my limits and am excited by journey ahead."

Smith said: "Jade is a born fighter - she's proven that time and time again in taekwondo.

Also See:

"Her athleticism, dedication and winning mentality are second to none. It's an honour to be working with her and I have no doubt she has what it takes to make a serious impact in boxing."

Jones' build-up to her fourth Games in Paris last year was overshadowed by controversy over a missed drugs test in December, for which she ultimately avoided a ban after UK Anti-Doping found she had committed a no-fault violation on confidential medical grounds.

Watch Natasha Jonas fight Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall live on Sky Sports on Friday March 7.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW