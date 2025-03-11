Chris Eubank Jr fined £100,000 by the British Boxing Board of Control after Conor Benn egg incident

Chris Eubank Jr has been fined £100,000 by the British Boxing Board of Control for slapping Conor Benn with an egg at their first press conference.

In a statement the Board said: "Following a hearing before the Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control, Chris Eubank Jnr. was found to be in breach of Regulation 25 (misconduct) for his conduct at the press conference in Manchester for the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn contest on 26th April 2025.

"As such, the Stewards of the Board fined Chris Eubank Jr the sum of £100,000."

Eubank will fight Benn on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

It's a bout that was due to take place in 2022, only to be called off then after it emerged that Benn had failed two pre-fight drug tests.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Listen in to the exchange between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr during their recent head-to-head which led to Eubank Jr slapping Benn with an egg.

Benn's provisional suspension has been lifted and he is now clear to box in the UK. But it's left Eubank and Benn, the sons of historic British boxing rivals Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, with their own bitter feud.

By striking him with an egg, as well as being an attack to goad Benn, Eubank Jr was also referencing a claim by the WBC that Benn's positive drug test could have been due to excessive consumption of eggs, a suggestion which Benn would later distance himself from.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Benn says Chris Eubank Jr will be punished in the ring for his actions at the Manchester press conference and shows off the fathers' original fight poster inside his suit lining

Eubank wrote on social media: "Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg."

Eubank, who has a 34-3 record, defended his actions two days later at a second media event.

He said: "Did I cross the line? During this whole process I think many lines have been crossed.

"So me throwing an egg at somebody who absurdly claims that was the reason why he failed two drugs tests, I think that's light, I think he deserved the embarrassment of what happened, if I had an opportunity to do it again then I would.

"Unfortunately I come unarmed today, I've been searched multiple times and I couldn't sneak any in."