Tyson Fury will kick himself if he doesn't box Anthony Joshua, says British boxing legend Ricky Hatton

Tyson Fury should reconsider his final retirement and take the fight with Anthony Joshua, recommends British boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

Manchester's Hatton knows Fury well and has previously helped with his training.

Fury publicly announced his retirement from boxing in January and has given no indication as yet that he plans to reverse that decision.

But Hatton told Sky Sports: "Tyson's retired before. It just so happens they were trying to make the Joshua fight. They were trying to make it for 10 years and it looks like they're still not going to make it now Tyson's retired.

"But I would take that retirement with a pinch of salt knowing Tyson. If he gets offered the right money, the right purse for the AJ fight, knowing Tyson as I do, I think he'd jump at it."

Hatton believes taking the Joshua fight would be the right choice for Fury.

"I think Tyson will kick himself if he's sat on his sofa 10 years down the line and thinks to himself: 'I wonder what would have happened if I'd have fought AJ?'" Hatton said.

"He's in a position to do something about now rather than be cursing himself for the rest of his life."

However if Fury does box Joshua, Hatton believes he should then call time on his career. "If he does, that's the last one I'd like him to have. Because you don't like to see your mates get hurt," Hatton said.

"I'd like to see him retire. I think he's done enough. I would like to see the AJ fight but I think he's done enough. Let's have it right, a few years ago when he was 26st, we never thought he'd fight again.

"He nearly wasn't here for all the problems that he had. So for him to do what he's done, he's done us all proud and I'd like to see him retire now."

Fury was competing at the highest level last year. He lost his WBC belt in May's undisputed heavyweight world championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk and in December was pipped in their rematch for the unified WBC, WBA and WBO titles.

"His fights against Usyk were I think a lot closer than AJ's fights with Usyk," Hatton reflected. "Daniel Dubois obviously got beat by Usyk and there was a bit of controversy in that one.

"I think Usyk won both the fights against Tyson but I can see why other people thought Tyson might have won them. Because they were that close. Tyson, he's still got plenty in the tank as far as I'm concerned. He's pushed Usyk furthest out of anyone else.

"Look what he's done and what he's achieved. He's had that trilogy with Deontay Wilder which was an absolutely sensational three-fight battle. He's come back when no one thought he could and became heavyweight champion of the world.

"He's got nothing left to prove."